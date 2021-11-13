Clinical Trial Imaging Market Overview With Demographic Data And Industry Growth, Latest Trends,Forecast 2019-2026

Clinical trials are an important part of the drug development process. However, the cost of conducting clinical trials has increased in the recent years. Therefore, clinical trial imaging is emerging as an alternative measure which can help reduce the cost of drug trial and thus improve the timeline of clinical trials.

Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Product & Services (Software and Services), by Modality (Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound, Positron Emission Tomography, X-Ray, and Echocardiography), by End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Manufacturers, Contract Research Organizations, Academic and Government Research Institutes) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

The global clinical trial imaging market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increased spending for research and development, and increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries. In addition, increasing number of contract research organizations has further boosted the market growth. However, high cost of the imaging systems hampers the market growth.

The clinical trial imaging market is segmented based on product and services, modality, end-user, and region. Based on product and services, the market is segmented into service and software. On the basis of modality, the clinical trial imaging market is broadly classified into computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, positron emission tomography, x-ray, echocardiography, and other modalities. On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, contract research organizations, academic and government research institutes, and other end-users. The market is analyzed based on four geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in this market include Parexel International Corporation, Biomedical Systems Corporation, Biotelemetry, Inc., Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies LLC, Intrinsic Imaging LLC, Radiant Sage LLC, and Worldcare Clinical, LLC.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global clinical trial imagingmarket.

Comprehensive analysis of regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in the global market.

This study provides the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2014 to 2022 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Region- and country-wise clinical trial imagingmarket conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report to understand the regional trends and dynamics.

