Connected Ship Market Revenue Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2027

Connected Ship are used for transferring the cargo among seagoing ships situated beside each other, while underway or stationary.The high cost marine broadband connectivity, lack of skilled personnel to operate and handle connected ships and digitalization concentrates connected ships vulnerable to cyber threats are some of the factors which may hamper the connected ship market. However, the mounting technological advancement, growing adoption of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) by shipping companies and Situational awareness necessity of fleet operators across various region are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of connected ship in the forecast period.

Some of the key players influencing the connected ship market are General Electric Company, ABB Group, Kongsberg Gruppen, The Emerson Electric Company, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rockwell Automation, and Schneider Electric SE

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global connected ship market based on installation type, ship type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall connected ship market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The connected ship market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the connected ship market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter\’s five force analysis on global scenario.

Table of Contents

Connected Ship Market Introduction Market Key Takeaways Connected Ship Market – Key Industry Dynamics Connected Ship Market Analysis- Global Connected Ship Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Installation Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Ship Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Application Global Connected Ship Market Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Market – Competitive Landscape Connected Ship Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

