Current and Future Scope of Sports Medicine Market | Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.7% to Reach US$ 11,172 million | Industry Forecast 2023

Sports medicine is a study that deals with improving physical fitness and preventing sports-associated injuries. The major objective of sports medicine is to enhance the athletic performance and prevent future injuries. Sport medicine aids in the treatment of injuries resulting from physical activity. In addition, sports medicine assists to maximize the function and minimize the disability of the patient. The key factors that drive the market growth include rise in incidence of injuries associated with sports, increase in adoption of sports activities by people, and growth in demand for minimally invasive treatment methods. The global sports medicine market was valued at $6,615 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $11,172 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)

Arthrex, Inc.

Conmed Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Breg, Inc.

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

The global sports medicine market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into body reconstruction & repair, body support & recovery, body monitoring & evaluation, and accessories. Body reconstruction and repair is sub-segmented into implants, arthroscopy devices, fracture and ligament repair devices, prosthetic devices, and orthobiologics. Further, body support & recovery is further classified into thermal therapy products, brace and support devices, compression clothing, monitoring devices, and other products. Body monitoring & evaluation segment is categorized into cardiac monitoring & evaluation, respiratory monitoring & evaluation, hemodynamic monitoring & evaluation, muscoskeletal monitoring & evaluation, and other monitoring & evaluation. Based on application, the market is segmented into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, ankle & foot injuries, elbow & wrist injuries, hip & groin injuries, back & spine injuries, and other injuries. Geography is further analyzed on the basis of country. Body reconstruction and repair segment generated the highest revenue in 2016 registering a CAGR of 8.0% and is anticipated to reach $5,267 million by 2023. In addition, knee injuries is the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period owing to the increase in knee ligament injuries during any sports activity.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific witnessed rapid growth in sports medicine over the years. This is attributed to the increase in focus of sports medicine companies on opportunities offered by the countries in this region. In addition, rise in the active participation of people in various sports activities in this region supplements the market growth.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global sports medicine market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the type of products and technologies used globally.

Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

Body Reconstruction and Repair

Implants

Arthroscopy Devices

Fracture and Ligament Repair Devices

Prosthetic Devices

Orthobiologics

Body Support and Recovery

Thermal Therapy Products

Brace and Support Devices

Compression Clothing

Monitoring Devices

Others

Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices

Cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices

Respiratory monitoring and evaluation devices

Hemodynamic monitoring and evaluation devices

Muscoskeletal monitoring and evaluation devices

Other monitoring and evaluation devices

Accessories

BY APPLICATION

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Ankle and Foot Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Hip Injuries

Other Injuries

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Venezuela

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

