PMR’s updated report on the electrodeposited copper foils market covers exhaustive information pertaining to the global market demand, pricing analysis, forecast, market dynamics and recent advancements in the global electrodeposited copper foils market for the period of 2018–2026

The global electrodeposited copper foils market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,953.9 Mn by 2018 end and is expected to reach US$ 17,544.3 Mn by the end of 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period. The global electrodeposited copper foil market is anticipated to represent an incremental opportunity of US$ 9,590.4 Mn between 2018 and 2026.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19009

Electrodeposited copper foils are an indispensable part of the electronics industry

Generally, copper foils are of two types, namely roll anneal copper foils and electrodeposited copper foils. Electrodeposited copper foils are the foils manufactured by the electrodeposition of copper particles from a copper solution on a rotating titanium drum connected to a DC voltage source. This titanium drum is attached to a cathode, while the anode is submerged in the electrolyte copper solution. A wide range of electrodeposited copper foil are available in the market, depending on the thickness of the foil.

Electrodeposited copper foils are predominantly used in the production of printed circuit boards (PCBs). These printed circuit boards find enormous applications in the electronics and semiconductor industry. Hence, significant growth of the consumer electronics sector is the major factor responsible for the upsurge in the electrodeposited copper foil market.

Increasing PCB production, coupled with massive growth in demand for lithium ion batteries, is the major driving factor for the electrodeposited copper foils market

Printed circuit boards or PCBs, especially flexible, rigid and multilayer type, find application in the manufacturing of electronic devices, such as smartphones, consumer electronics, tablets, laptops and communication equipment, among others. Strong growth in the demand for these consumer electronic products over the recent past has, in turn, propelled the demand for PCBs. Moreover, it is expected that the global PCB production will register over 8% CAGR over the forecast period. With this significant growth in PCB production, the demand for electrodeposited copper foils is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Along with this, the rising demand for electrodeposited copper foils, which is surging the manufacturing of lithium ion batteries, is one of major factors stimulating the electrodeposited copper foil market growth. The global electric vehicles market is estimated to grow nearly 2.8X between 2018 and 2026, thereby registering a CAGR of around 11% during 2018 – 2026. Similarly, the hybrid electric vehicles market is expected to register a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. Out of the total electric and hybrid electric vehicles across the world, 80% are located in China, the U.S., the Netherlands, Japan and Norway. Expected robust growth in the global hybrid and electric vehicles market in turn drives the growth of the global electrodeposited copper foil market during the period 2018–2026

Growing preference towards the production of compact electronics products will in turn boost demand for <20 micron electrodeposited copper foils

The growing demand for <20 μm electrodeposited copper foil in applications such as rigid circuit and batteries is the major driving factor for the growth of the segment. Also, the <10 μm electrodeposited copper foil segment accounted for around 10 – 12% of the global electrodeposited copper foil market in terms of consumption. This segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the miniaturization of electronic equipment with a reduction of weight. Also, electrodeposited copper foils are used in negative current accumulators in lithium-ion batteries for telecommunication devices or electric cars. The thickness of these electrodeposited copper foils plays an important role in deciding the capacity and weight of the battery. Thinner copper foils reduce the weight and thickness of the battery. Moreover, by reducing the thickness of the foil, the power storage capacity of the battery is increased. Additionally, it eventually saves the energy needed to produce electrodeposited copper foils and increases the efficiency of electric cars.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/19009

APAC is expected to dominate the electrodeposited copper foils market over the forecast period

The Asia Pacific electrodeposited copper foils market is expected to account for a value share of 88.8% in 2018 and is estimated to maintain its dominance in the global electrodeposited copper foils market over the forecast period. This can mainly be attributed to the concentration of the electronic industry in the Asia Pacific region. In the competitive electronics business environment, manufacturing companies are focusing on enhancing their market share and presence by offering innovative products in a relatively shorter time frame and at relatively lower costs with improved product quality as well as performance. Moreover, in order to meet the growing market demand for miniaturized, smaller, thinner and relatively less expensive electronic devices, the electronics manufacturing industry has been shifting towards the Asia Pacific region, which has emerged as the electronics manufacturing hub. China has become a strategic location for global electronics devices and semiconductors manufacturers, owing to inexpensive labor, shipping cost and well established manufacturing infrastructure. A considerable share of the overall global electronics production has shifted towards Asian countries. Several large electronics component and device manufacturing companies are focusing on strengthening their production capabilities in Asia Pacific in order to avail the cost benefits and also to better cater to the increasing demand for their product offerings in domestic and international markets. Along with this, several key players of electrodeposited copper foils are enhancing their footprint in the Asia Pacific region through the adoption of organic and inorganics strategies.

In May & July 2017, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. decided to increase its production of electrodeposited copper foil for high-frequency circuit boards from 175 to 275 tons/month, for flexible printed circuits by 20% and ultra-thin electrodeposited copper foil with carrier product to 3.3 Million m2 In August 2012, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation started the production of heavy electrodeposited copper foils of thickness ranging from 100 to 400 µm at Gould Electronics GmbH to cater to the rising demand for electrodeposited copper foil in automotive industry LS MTRON Ltd introduced electrodeposited copper foils of thickness 6 ? in 2013

Leading market players dominating the global electrodeposited copper foils market

The global electrodeposited copper foils market is a consolidated one, i.e. the frontrunner companies’ account for around half of the global electrodeposited copper foil market. Some of the leading market players in the global electrodeposited copper foils market include Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Jiangxi Copper Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Arcotech Ltd., Kingboard Copper Foil Holdings Ltd, Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co., Ltd., LS MTRON Ltd, Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Co-Tech Development Corp., Iljin Materials Co. Ltd., Circuit Foil Luxembourg, Minerex AG, Circuit Foil Luxembourg, Suzhou Fukuda Metal Co. Ltd., LingBao Wason Copper Foil Co. Ltd., Targray Technology International Inc. and Shandong Jinbao Electronics Co., Ltd., among other electrodeposited copper foils manufacturers.