Excellent Growth of Porokeratosis Treatment Market- Comprehensive Study

PorokeratosisÂ is a specific disorder of keratinization that is characterized histologically by the presence of a cornoid lamella, a thin column of closely stacked, parakeratotic cells extending through theÂ stratum corneumÂ with a thin or absent granular layer.

Owing to the appealing aspects about laser therapy such as no incision and no hospitalization, the adoption of laser therapy for the treatment of porokeratosis is found to be rising which further drives the growth of the market.

In 2018, the global Porokeratosis Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Coherent

Pfizer

Roche

Danaher

Hologic

Lumenis

L’Oreal

IPG Photonics

Angiodynamics

Alma Lasers

Allergan

Beiersdorf AG

Bioness

Biogen

Biolase

Coty

Cutera

IRIDEX Corporation

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Medications

Photodynamic Therapy

Cryotherapy

Lasers

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

