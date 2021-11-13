Excellent Growth of Porokeratosis Treatment Market- Comprehensive Study
PorokeratosisÂ is a specific disorder of keratinization that is characterized histologically by the presence of a cornoid lamella, a thin column of closely stacked, parakeratotic cells extending through theÂ stratum corneumÂ with a thin or absent granular layer.
Owing to the appealing aspects about laser therapy such as no incision and no hospitalization, the adoption of laser therapy for the treatment of porokeratosis is found to be rising which further drives the growth of the market.
In 2018, the global Porokeratosis Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Coherent
Pfizer
Roche
Danaher
Hologic
Lumenis
L’Oreal
IPG Photonics
Angiodynamics
Alma Lasers
Allergan
Beiersdorf AG
Bioness
Biogen
Biolase
Coty
Cutera
IRIDEX Corporation
Valeant Pharmaceuticals
Segment by Regions
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Medications
Photodynamic Therapy
Cryotherapy
Lasers
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Others
