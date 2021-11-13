Future of Water Recycling System Market – A comprehensive study
Water recycling is the process of treating waste water and reusing it. Recycled water can be reused for the same process, for irrigation or as an alternative to mains water in wash-down applications. Water recycling systems will vary according to the quality of waste water to be treated and the intended application for the water.
Demand for potable water is witnessing an exponential increase every year, with rising population and pollution levels. Rivers and lakes that have conventionally been sources of drinking water for people are also being affected by alarming levels of pollution. Water treatment units are affordably priced to enhance their reach across varied economic strata of consumers. Growing health awareness in most regions is predicted to enhance market growth over the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Water Recycling System market size was 24100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 42200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
3M
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Pentair PLC
Panasonic Corporation
Unilever PLC
LG Electronics
EcoWater Systems
A.O. Smith
Culligan International Company
Honeywell Corporation
Dow Chemical Company
General Electric Company
Best Water Technology (BWT), AG
Pelican
Watts Water Technologies Inc.
Aquasana, Inc
Segment by Regions
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Reverse Osmosis Systems
Distillation Systems
Disinfection Methods
Filtration Methods
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Non-residential
