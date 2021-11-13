Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (Anpr) System Market Size and Forecast to 2025

What is Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market?

The Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) can be best described as a mass surveillance method that uses optical character recognition on images for reading purpose such as the license plates on vehicles. ANPR can be used to store images clicked by the cameras along with configurable picture of the driver. In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

There are various parameter such as growing use of video analytics in surveillance and intelligent vehicle monitoring systems, increasing funds allocated by the government authorities, are responsible for a significant growth of global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market. Apart from this, inconsistency in number plate designs could act as a potential restraint for the global market.

Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Competitive Landscape

The “Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as:

• KAPSCH TrafficCom AG

• Q-Free ASA ARH Inc.

• Siemens AG Bosch Security Systems, Inc.

• Tattile SRL

• TagMaster North America, Inc.

• Digital Recognition System Ltd.

• NDI Recognition Systems

• Beltech BV

• Euro Car Parks Limited

• ANPR International Ltd.