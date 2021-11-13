Global Biometric Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2017 To 2022

Establishing identity is becoming critical in the European vastly interconnected society. The need for reliable user authentication techniques has increased due to information security requirements, privacy concerns and rapid advancements in networking, communication and mobility systems. Extensive demands and deployments of biometrics are observed in airports, immigration enforcement, law enforcement, secure access control, commercial and forensic applications. Biometrics has started to gain acceptance as a legitimate method for determining an individual’s identity in many countries.

According to Research “Biometric Technologies & Market Focus on Europe 2017-2022” report, the European Biometric market (including systems sales, aftersales service and upgrades) is forecasted to grow by 92% during the report period.

The report presents:

A. Market data – analyzed via 2 independent key perspectives:

With a highly-fragmented market, we address the “money trail” (each dollar spent is analyzed and crosschecked via 2 orthogonal viewpoints):

Download and Get Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073289

18 national markets:

UK

France

Netherlands

Belgium

Sweden

Norway

Finland

Denmark

Germany

Austria

Switzerland

Italy

Spain

Poland

Hungary

Czech Republic

Russia

Rest of Europe

3 Revenue source markets:

Products sales

Aftersales revenues (maintenance & upgrades)

Other revenues (consulting, planning, training, contracted services and government funded R&D)

B. Detailed market analysis:

Biometrics market drivers & inhibitors

Market business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Biometrics business environment

The 2015-2022 market

C. Biometric technologies, including:

Facial recognition

Iris recognition

Voice recognition

Multimodal biometrics

Fingerprint recognition

Dynamic signature verification

Hand geometry

Palm recognition

Vein/vascular recognition

Gait recognition

DNA recognition

D. Biometric homeland security & immigration enforcement applications

E. Key Biometric vendors

The report includes the following appendices:

Appendix A: European Homeland Security & Public Safety Related Product Standards

Appendix B: The European Union Challenges and Outlook

Appendix C: Europe Migration Crisis & Border Security

Appendix D: Abbreviations

This Biometric Technologies & Market Focus on Europe 2017-2022 report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for industry and decision-makers to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 169-page report include:

What will the market size be in 2017-2022?

What are the main Biometric technologies trends?

Where and what are the Biometric market opportunities?

What are the Biometric market drivers and inhibitors?

What are the challenges to the Biometric market?

The Biometric Technologies & Market Focus on Europe 2017-2022 report presents in 169 pages, 27 tables and 48 figures, analysis of current situation in this market. This report, granulated into 36 national and revenue source submarkets, provides for each submarket 2015-2016 data and assessments, and 2017-2022 forecasts and analyses.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609