Global Captive Power Generation Market by Region, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share and Growth Rate to 2019-2025

Captive power generation is the power generation unit that has been set up by an industry or individual for its personal consumption. This might comprise a power generation unit or plant set up by a cooperative society or an association of people for the generation of power mainly for the use of its members.

The prime forces of the global captive power generation market are burgeoning demand for power coupled with the prevalence of cross-subsidy charge in the cost of generation of per unit of power. Mounting demand across the globe along with growing urbanization and industrialization and an incessantly rising world population is expected to boost the adoption of captive power generation. In the near future, the global captive power generation market is expected to grow at a steady and moderate rate. It has been anticipated that the market will be mainly driven by the growing demand for power and the sky rocketing costs of electricity. The demand for captive power generation is expected to intensify over the next couple of years due to the existence of the element of cross subsidy in power tariff and rise in per unit cost of power generation.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain one of the largest markets for captive power generation in light of robust manufacturing base of aluminum, steel and copper in China and India.Â Expansion of petrochemical refining capacity in Middle East on account of regulatory inclination to augment manufacturing sector output to cater growing domestic demand in automotive and construction applications is expected to fuel captive power generation market in the near future. The government of Mexico announced National Infrastructure Plan (NIP) from 2014 to 2018, intended for improving construction industry growth in energy, construction and transportation sectors.

In 2019, the market size of Captive Power Generation is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Captive Power Generation

This report studies the global market size of Captive Power Generation, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Captive Power Generation production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Wartsila

GE

Welspun Group, Reliance Industries

Vedanta Resources

Essar Energy

Jindal Power and Steel

Ultratech Cement Limited

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market Segment by Product Type

Cogeneration

Tri-Generation

Quad-Generation

Normal

Market Segment by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others

