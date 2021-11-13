Global Cellulose Fibers Market to Observe Strong Development by 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cellulose Fibers Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 124 pages with table and figures in it.

Cellulose fibers are fibers obtained from the bark, wood or leaves of plants, or from plant-based material. Cellulose fibers include natural cellulose fibers and man-made cellulose fibers. And in the report, the statistics are related to Cotton, Jute, Viscose, Lyocell, Modal and others.

Scope of the Report:

The technical barriers of cellulose fibers are relatively high, and the major players are Aditya Birla Group, Lenzing, Tangshan Sanyou, Fulida, Sateri, Aoyang, Yibin Grace Group, Bohi Industry, and Xiangsheng Group. These companies mainly concentrate in India, China, and Indonesia. China is the largest consumer, almost 26% of total consumption in 2015.

Cellulose fibers have a wide range of applications. Cellulose fibers are used in apparel, home textile, and non-woven applications. With the increasing of global population and dispensable income, growing demand for apparel and home textile has driven the growth of global cellulose fibers market. The demand for cellulose fibers is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2022. Cellulose fibers industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of cellulose fibers has sharply decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of cellulose fibers. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in cellulose fibers industry will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Cellulose Fibers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 92640 million US$ in 2024, from 85460 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Cellulose Fibers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Aditya Birla Group

Lenzing

Kelheim Fibres

Tangshan Sanyou

Fulida

Hi-Tech Fiber Group

Sateri

Aoyang

Yibin Grace Group

Bohi Industry

Xiangsheng Group

Xinxiang Bailu

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural Cellulose Fibers

Man-Made Cellulose Fibers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Apparel

Home Textile

Others (such as non-woven applications)

