Global Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) Market 2019 | Outlook, Survey, Trend and Forecast | Growth to 2024

The DTA Thermal Analyzer measures the temperature difference between a sample and an inert reference as a function of time or temperature. It consists of a sample holder comprising thermocouples, sample containers, a ceramic or metallic furnace, a temperature programmer; and a recording system. The instrument is used to characterize pharmaceuticals, food/biologicals, organic chemicals and inorganics. Transitions measured include glass transitions, crystallization, melting and sublimation.

Scope of the Report:

As for the global differential thermal analysis industry, the industry structure is relatively stable. The most of market share in revenue is grasped by the top five manufacturers, TA Instruments, PerkinElmer, Netzsch, Mettler-Toledo and Linseis, which closes to 70 per cent totally. The USA giant TA Instruments, which has 18.53% market share in 2015, is the leader in the differential thermal analysis industry. The manufacturers following TA Instrument are Mettler-Toledo and Netzsch, which respectively has 14.59% and 12.50% market share globally. The Dazhan is the leader of China differential thermal analysis. It sells a total of 0.71 million dollar differential thermal analysis products in the year of 2015.

The downstream industries of differential thermal analysis products are pharmaceutical, food/biological and mineralogical research. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the global population growth, the consumption of differential thermal analysis made by population will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the differential thermal analysis products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Although sales of differential thermal analysis products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the differential thermal analysis field hastily.

The worldwide market for Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 205.5 million US$ in 2024, from 185.2 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TA Instruments

PerkinElmer

Netzsch

Mettler-Toledo

Shimadzu

Linseis

Setaram

Hitachi

Rigaku

INESA

Henven

Innuo

Dazhan

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single-function DTA

Multi-function Instrument

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical

Food/Biologicals

Mineralogical Research

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

