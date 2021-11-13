Global Digital Health Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2018-2027

Digital health is an Internet Technology tool which is used to record the medical test results, drug information and other services. The mounting of digital health market is expected to escalate the demand on the back of telehealth, mobile health and other wireless solutions across nursing homes and hospital so as to provide patients with real time healthcare services. This is one the most significant advances towards effective preventive diagnosis. It helps the healthcare service provider and the patient keep a real time track of the progression of a disease and identify the best course of action to mitigate the effects or to achieve fastest recovery possible.

Market Size and Forecast

The global digital health market is expected to showcase a significant CAGR of 31.6% during the forecasted period 2018-2027. Additionally, the global digital health market is thriving on the back rising government initiative for digital health solutions, innovation and advanced applications system of mHealth technologies, and growing usage of smart phones and tablets are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. Factors such as increasing demand for wearable device such as fitness watch and digital therapeutic devices are expected to showcase an increase in demand for digital health market. Globally North America region is expected to dominate the overall digital health market and captured the highest market share followed by European region. This is attributed to rising prevalence of advanced medical and healthcare infrastructure in this region.

Digital health innovation business portion represented 56.8% market share in 2017 because of rise in portion of cutting edge innovation, for example, Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Radiology Information System (RIS) in doctor’s facilities that decreases course of events for medicinal documentation and helps in contributing endeavors for analytic techniques. Strong government activities alongside quickly enhancing IT foundation are a portion of the elements that emphatically affect industry development.

The mHealth business section is expected to develop at a robust 37.7% CAGR attributable to rising reception of innovative headways including wearable devices and applications to screen wellbeing of patients. Wearable devices, for example, beat oximeters, blood glucose screens, rest apnea screens have wide range applications including infection following, treatment and analysis, purpose of consideration indicative, remote information accumulation and remote observing. For example, AliveCor Heart Monitor an electrocardiogram that empowers people to increase clear bits of knowledge on their cardiovascular wellbeing utilizing these exact chronicles.

Germany digital health market represented 30.6% of piece of the overall industry in 2017 and is foreseen to observe fast development over the coming years. Rising innovations and frameworks for the successful administration of ceaseless illnesses, for example, diabetes, orthopedics, malignant growth and others will fuel computerized wellbeing business development. Encouraging government activities, for example, usage of e-Health law that goes for production of electronic wellbeing card and setting up framework for telemedicine are expected to impel business development in the nation.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global digital health market in the following segments:

By Product Type Wearable Devices Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Digital Therapeutic Devices Healthcare Information Systems Clinical Solutions Computerized Physician Order Entry mHealth EHR/EMR Clinical Decision Support System Non-Clinical Solutions

By Component Hardware Software Service

By Sales Channels Business-to-Consumers (B2C) Patients Caregivers Business-to-Business (B2B) Employers Wellness Centers Fitness Centers



By Region

Global Digital Health market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Fast innovative progressions in social insurance IT, for example, cloud-based capacity framework and expanding reception of cell phones and tablets by medicinal services experts to track and screen quiet wellbeing and history are the main factor driving the growth of the market. Rising advancements in social insurance IT alongside good government controls has generally supported the appropriation of different human services IT arrangements, for example, electronic therapeutic records, e-recommending frameworks, remote patient checking, and wearable restorative gadgets. Such factors are expected to support worldwide advanced wellbeing market development. Implementation of ehealth goes for making of electronic wellbeing card for everybody since 2018 is foreseen to help the business development. The card is incorporate for health information that can be available by healing centers, specialists, and also drug stores across the country over with patient assent such usage are destined to support the business growth.

Rising investment including private equity and corporate funding in the health IT area will raise the market development over the conjecture time period. In addition, rising security worries for patient information, for example, digital security dangers including awkward individual endeavors to increase unapproved access to data innovation (IT) frameworks is relied upon to upset computerized wellbeing market development over the coming years.

In contrast, high capital cost prerequisite for establishments of mechanically propelled frameworks will additionally hamper digital health industry development availability of substitute product is expected to hinder the growth of digital health market over the forecast period.

Key Players

GE Healthcare

McKesson Corp.

AT&T Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Cisco Systems

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

