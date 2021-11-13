According to Verified Market Research, the Global Edge Analytics Market was valued at USD 3.15 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 26.59 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.6% % from 2019 to 2026.

What is Edge Analytics?

Edge analytics is defined as a process of collection, processing, and analysis of data at the edge of a network either at or close to a sensor, a network switch or some other connected device. In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Emergence of IoT, adoption rate of Edge Analytics, rising ICT expenditure by the government of various developed and the developing countries have been driving the global edge analytics market. On the other hand, issues concerned to safety and security as well as lacking of universally accepted standards might hamper the overall growth at a global level.

Global Edge Analytics Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Edge Analytics Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as given below:

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Dell Inc.

• Equinix, Inc.

• Greenwave Systems

• HP Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Iguazio

• Intel Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation.

Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Customization of the Report

In case of any queries or customization requirements please connect with our sales team, who will ensure that your requirements are met. In case of any queries or customization requirements please connect with our sales team, who will ensure that your requirements are met.

Global Edge Analytics Market Segmentation, by Component

• Solution

• Service

Global Edge Analytics Market Segmentation, by Type

• Descriptive analytics

• Predictive analytics

• Prescriptive analytics

• Diagnostic analytics

Global Edge Analytics Market Segmentation, by Business Application

• Marketing

• Sales

• Operations

• Finance

• Human Resources

Global Edge Analytics Market Segmentation, by Deployment Model

• On-premises

• On-cloud

Global Edge Analytics Market Segmentation, by Vertical

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Media and Entertainment

• Government and Defence

• Travel and Hospitality

• Others

Global Edge Analytics Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 6-month post sales analyst support

Customization of the Report

In case of any queries or customization requirements please connect with our sales team, who will ensure that your requirements are met.