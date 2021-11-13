Global Large Caliber Ammunition Market is Projected to Attain Substantial Absolute $ Opportunity in Terms of Value Through 2022

Description Large Caliber Ammunition is highly demanded by militaries all over the world due to its several applications. Large Caliber Ammunition includes Aviation Rockets (57mm S-5KP, 80mm S-8KOM), Mortar Ammunition (81mm, 82mm, 120mm), Artillery Ammunition (122mm HE Frag (Full Charge), 122mm HE Frag (Partial Charge), 122mm HEAT, 122mm Smoke/Illumination), Tank Ammunition(T-70 MBT125mm APFSDS-T, 125mm HE, 125mm HEAT), Missiles(ATGM 3 MalyutkaKonkers Missile, ATGM 4/5 Konkurs).

Market Dynamics

Increase in threats from terrorist organizations, unstable geopolitical climate, and obsolete and aging equipment of some countries are the primary drivers of global Large caliber ammunition market. Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America have been prone to violence and terrorist attacks but in recent times, the threat of terrorism has spread rapidly to Europe and North America and the major party responsible for this has been the Islamic State which has replaced the Al-Qaeda as the number one global terrorist organization.Thus, there will be additional spending on Large Caliber Guns in European countries to better defend themselves against such threats.The increasing requirement of Large-caliber rounds is also due to an increase the country’s military strength.

Market Segmentation

Global ammunition market is segmented based on application (defense, commercial and civil), caliber (small caliber ammunition, medium caliber ammunition, large caliber ammunition, artillery ammunition, and mortar ammunition), type (cartridge-based and non-cartridge based), and cartridge type (rimfire and centerfire).

Regional/Geographic Analysis

There will be additional spending on Large Caliber Guns in European countries to better defend themselves against terrorist threats. Asia Pacific region is expected to do a comprehensive modernization of its armed forces and will boost the Global Large CaliberAmmunition market. Low demand is expected in North America due to large cuts in the defense budget. But the Asia Pacific region will see the highest rates of growth and the rest of the world will drive the growth in the Global Large Caliber Ammunition Market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Cbc, Rheinmetall Defense, Alliant Techsystems, General Dynamics Corporation, and Nexter.

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

