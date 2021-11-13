Global Magnetic Sensor Market Key Players: AMS AG, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Honeywell International Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation
A fresh report titled “Magnetic Sensor Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Magnetic Sensor Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
The Global magnetic sensor market is forecasted to thrive at an 8.8% CAGR to reach at a notable value by the end of 2023. Rising electrifications and increasing demand for smart products is one of the major factors which is projected to drive the growth of global magnetic sensor market over the forecast period. In the regional market, Asia Pacific magnetic sensor market is anticipated to capture the largest market share in magnetic sensor market over the upcoming years.
Report Features
This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 until 2023.
The report comes with various key features which includes:
- Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis
- Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis
- Market trend and forecast analysis
- Market segment trend and forecast upto 2023
- Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others
- Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis
- Emerging industry trends
- Growth opportunities for the existing and new players
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Magnetic Sensor Market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Technology
– Hall Effect
– Anisotropic Magneto-Resistive (AMR)
– Giant Magneto-Resistance (GMR)
– Tunnel Magneto-Resistance (TMR)
– Fluxgate Sensors
– Other
By Application
– Speed Sensing
– Flow Rate Sensing
– Position Sensing
– Navigation and Electronic Compass
– Other
By End User
– Aerospace & Defense
– Industrial
– Automotive
– Consumer Electronics
– Other
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
This study also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape for the year 2018. Key players profiled in the report includes AMS AG, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Honeywell International Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Diodes Incorporated, Texas Instruments, Other Major & Niche Players
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Magnetic Sensor Market
3. Global Magnetic Sensor Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Magnetic Sensor Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global Magnetic Sensor Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10. Global Magnetic Sensor Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
10.4. Hall Effect Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.5. Anisotropic Magneto-Resistive (AMR) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.6. Giant Magneto-Resistance (GMR) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.7. Tunnel Magneto-Resistance (TMR) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.8. Fluxgate Sensors Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.9. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11. Global Magnetic Sensor Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
11.4. Speed Sensing Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5. Flow Rate Sensing Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6. Position Sensing Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.7. Navigation and Electronic Compass Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.8. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12. Global Magnetic Sensor Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
12.3. BPS Analysis, By End User
12.4. Aerospace & Defense Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5. Industrial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.6. Automotive Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.7. Consumer Electronics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.8. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13, Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.1. By Technology
13.2.1.1. Introduction
13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
13.2.1.4. Hall Effect Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.1.5. Anisotropic Magneto-Resistive (AMR) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.1.6. Giant Magneto-Resistance (GMR) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.1.7. Tunnel Magneto-Resistance (TMR) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.1.8. Fluxgate Sensors Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.1.9. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.2. By Application
13.2.2.1. Introduction
13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
13.2.2.4. Speed Sensing Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.2.5. Flow Rate Sensing Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.2.6. Position Sensing Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.2.7. Navigation and Electronic Compass Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.2.8. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.3. By End User
13.2.3.1. Introduction
13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End User
13.2.3.4. Aerospace & Defense Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.3.5. Industrial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.3.6. Automotive Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.3.7. Consumer Electronics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.3.8. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.4. By Country
13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
Continue…
