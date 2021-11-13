Global Military Airborne Collision Avoidance System (ACAS) Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016-2022

Introduction

ACAS is a sophisticated system, which when equipped in an aircraft enhances the situational awareness of the aircraft, as it monitors the surroundings for threats and obstacles as well as provide solutions to overcome these problems. ACAS mainly has four main components: airborne surveillance, safety logic, vertical advisories, and a pilot interface. In case of a potential collision, ACAS provides visual display and audible warnings to the pilot as well as ground control.

Market Dynamics

In manned aircrafts, the pilot is dependent on the visual inputs provided by the avionics and gadgets on the aircraft. As small unmanned flights replace the manned aircraft systems, the demand for ACAS is likely to increase in the coming years. The current airborne collision avoidance system incorporates Traffic Airborne Collision Avoidance System (TACAS) to avoid mid-air solutions. One of the drivers for global military ACAS market is the increasing need to enhance operational safety of military aircraft.

As military aircraft operate in dangerous and remote environment, the risk needs to be reduced by increasing situation awareness of the pilot and therefore an ACAS comes in handy.

ACAS also ensure that any aircraft is not flown in proximity to another aircraft, thereby avoiding collisions.

The current airborne collision avoidance systems are good for avoiding collisions when the aircrafts are located at large distances that are maneuverable and at low speeds. Military aircrafts demand a more sophisticated sensor-based and automated ACAS system which will be capable of operating at high speed as well as less interference from the pilot.

Market Segmentation

Geographically, North America will be the largest market for military airborne collision avoidance systems in the forecast period. In Europe, Italy, United Kingdom and Germany will be the major markets. In Asia Pacific, India, China, Australia will be driving the demand.

Key Players

Honeywell Aerospace, Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems, and Rockwell Collins are the key players in the market. These companies hold 70-80% of the global market for military airborne collision avoidance systems.

Honeywell Aerospace, Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems, and Rockwell Collins are the key players in the market. These companies hold 70-80% of the global market for military airborne collision avoidance systems.

