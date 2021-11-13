Global Military Airborne Collision Avoidance System (ACAS) Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016-2022
Introduction
In manned aircrafts, the pilot is dependent on the visual inputs provided by the avionics and gadgets on the aircraft. As small unmanned flights replace the manned aircraft systems, the demand for ACAS is likely to increase in the coming years. The current airborne collision avoidance system incorporates Traffic Airborne Collision Avoidance System (TACAS) to avoid mid-air solutions. One of the drivers for global military ACAS market is the increasing need to enhance operational safety of military aircraft.
As military aircraft operate in dangerous and remote environment, the risk needs to be reduced by increasing situation awareness of the pilot and therefore an ACAS comes in handy.
The current airborne collision avoidance systems are good for avoiding collisions when the aircrafts are located at large distances that are maneuverable and at low speeds. Military aircrafts demand a more sophisticated sensor-based and automated ACAS system which will be capable of operating at high speed as well as less interference from the pilot.
Geographically, North America will be the largest market for military airborne collision avoidance systems in the forecast period. In Europe, Italy, United Kingdom and Germany will be the major markets. In Asia Pacific, India, China, Australia will be driving the demand.
Honeywell Aerospace, Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems, and Rockwell Collins are the key players in the market. These companies hold 70-80% of the global market for military airborne collision avoidance systems.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Global Military Airborne Collision Avoidance System (ACAS) Market segments
Global Military Airborne Collision Avoidance System (ACAS) Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
Global Military Airborne Collision Avoidance System (ACAS) Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global Military Airborne Collision Avoidance System (ACAS) Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Global Military Airborne Collision Avoidance System (ACAS) Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage