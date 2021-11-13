Global Navigation System Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2016-2022

Description Aviation systems are the electronic systems set in the aircraft for the purpose of communication, display, control, navigation, weather and anti-collision. The commercial aircraft has the aviation system installed in the cockpit area. The aviation system are usually powered using 14 V or 28 V DC and in case of large aircraft they are facilitated with 115 V AC. Communication system aids as the connection system between the flight to the ground and to the passengers. Aircraft intercoms and public address systems provide the internal communication systems.

Market Dynamics

The global commercial aviation systems market is expected to grow by leaps and bounds. The demand to take the skies is in steady increase with the increase in economic growth of the nation and affordable air travel. This has led to increased demand for new aircrafts which in turn increases the demand for aviation systems. The aviation system market is highly important as it is the crucial component of the aircraft and it is therefore bound by strict regulatory requirements. This pose as a great challenge to the market, as there are constraints in the design.

Market Segmentation

The global commercial aircraft aviation systems market is segmented by the fleet type use in to large size, medium sized and small sized. It is segmented product wise in to flight control and management systems, the communication, navigation and surveillance systems, electrical system and emergency system and monitoring system. By fit it is segmented in to line-fit and retrofit.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The regions such as Africa, South America and the Asia Pacific are expected to grow at a very high rate due to increase in the number of air passenger which has led to increased routes and air fleet. Also the matured markets are to grow at a steady rate through the replacement of the old fleets with the new ones and through expansion of new routes.

Key Players

The key players in the market are Honeywell International, Cobham, Rockwell Collins, Panasonic Avionics Corporation and Thales Group. Other prominent players include Curtiss-Wright, Elbit Systems, Garmin, GE Aviation, L-3 Communications, Universal Avionics System and Zodiac Aerospace

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

North America

US and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe