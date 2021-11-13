Global Oilfield Biocides Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 to 2023

Global Oilfield Biocides Market: Information by Type (Glutaraldehyde, THPS [Tetrakis (Hydroxymethyl) Phosphonium Sulfate], Bronopol), Application (Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific)—Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

Biocides are utilized to forestall or treat different sorts of microbes formation in every one of the phases of oilfield improvement, including starting penetrating of wells, generation of oil and gas, including the capacity of oil and petroleum gas in topographical conditions (in salt caves or exhausted supplies). The nearness of microorganisms in the oilfield contrarily impacts the penetrating activities by debasing oil hydrocarbons and expanding the oil thickness, sulfur substance, and consistency, which results in a disturbance in oil extraction and handling innovation. This has brought about an expanded interest for oilfield biocides. The expanding oil and gas extraction in the developing nations of Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa by virtue of the rising interest for oil-based goods, fuel, and energy in various applications is probably going to drive the development of the oil and gas industry in the coming years. Notwithstanding, the developing utilization of sustainable power sources such as sun-powered, wind, geothermal, biomass, and hydropower energy as an option in contrast to conventional non-renewable energy sources, for example, oil and coal relied upon to hamper the development of the global oilfield biocides market.

Request For Free Sample-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085607

Market segmentation

Based on its type, the global oilfield biocides market is segmented into THPS [Tetrakis (Hydroxymethyl) Phosphonium Sulfate], Glutaraldehyde, Bronopol. On the basis of its application, the market is bifurcated into Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream. Based on its midstream, the market is segmented into Pipeline Pigging and Scraping Operations and Crude Oil Transportation and Storage. On the basis of its downstream, the market is divided as fuel treatment and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global oilfield biocides market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Schülke & Mayr GmbH (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Solvay (Belgium), BASF SE (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Kemira Oyj (Finland), among others are some of the major players in the global oilfield biocides market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1 Global Oilfield Biocides Market, By Type

1.1.2 Global Oilfield Biocides Market, By Application

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

4.6 List of Assumptions

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Growth of the Oil & Gas Industry

5.2.2 Increasing Use of Hydraulic Fracturing Technology in Oil and Gas Extraction Process

5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Shifting Preference towards Renewable Sources of Energy

5.3.2 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Increasing Investment in Oil & Gas Exploration in the Developing Countries

Request For Full Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085607

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Materials

6.1.2 Oilfield Biocides Manufacturers

6.1.3 Distribution Channel

6.1.4 End-Use Industry

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Intensity of Rivalry

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609