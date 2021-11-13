Global Small UAV Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2022

A special aircraft that is devoid of a human pilot on board is termed as an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, also popularly known as a drone. An unmanned aircraft system also comprises of a ground-based controller and a communication network. Some of the major tasks performed by these UAVs include inspection, rescue operations, compilation of data concerning violent activities, tracking and situating the locations of inmates, and supplying provisions in disaster-affected areas. Moreover, they have the capability to get hold of missiles and strike the target with high accuracy. Nowadays, however, hyper spectral sensors are being integrated on SUAVs for imaging application, where the precise spectral information collected by these sensors enables better characterization and identification of targets.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063876

Market Dynamics

The primary driving factors for the growth of the global drones market include rising incidences of terrorist activities in the region, increasing use of SUAVs in law enforcement and for non-military applications, and technological advancements. Factors such as rise in industrialization, augmented applications across various sectors, mounting investments by leading manufacturers, developing economies, and emergence of huge market opportunities in the region further propel the market growth. Since defence forces are the major end users, growth in this market depend largely on UAV defence expenditure worldwide. The market growth also depends on how countries define the policies which reduce market barriers and ease the way for the industry to operate at varying degrees of autonomy. Moreover, due to advantages such as low cost, efficient performance, flexibility, and maximum data collecting capabilities, SUAVs are increasingly being used by meteorological departments and the commercial & civil sector.

Conversely, strict airspace regulations and defence budget cuts in some nations are restraining the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

The North America Small UAVMarket is fragmented on the basis of application, product type, energy source, subsystem, payloads, and propulsion system.

Application

Defence

Transport/Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Manufacturing

Product Type

Light Fixed-Wing Small UAV

Heavy Fixed-Wing Small UAV

Multi-Rotor VTOL Small UAV

Single-Rotor VTOL Small UAV

Nano UAV

Others.

Energy Source

Hydrogen Cell

Fuel Cell

Lithium Ion Battery

Hybrid Cell

Solar Cell

Subsystem

GCS

Data Link Software

Others

Payloads

Sensors

Cameras

Telemetry Systems

Synthetic Aperture Radar

Video Screen

Others

Propulsion Systems

Hydrogen Cell Propulsion System

Hybrid Propulsion System

Solar Propulsion System

Lithium-Ion Battery Propulsion System

Geographical Analysis

Despite falling defence expenditure, United States continues to maintain its dominance over the global market, accounting the largest share of the total market valuation. The North American, South American and Asia Pacific regions are expected to register strong growth in the forecast period owing to its application in border control, security surveillance, fighting organized crime and insurgency, and protection of natural resources.

Key Players

The SUAV market is concentrated largely among prominent international players like AeroVironment, Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit Systems, Thales, SAAB, and Parrot.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063876

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage