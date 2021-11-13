Global Small UAV Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2022
A special aircraft that is devoid of a human pilot on board is termed as an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, also popularly known as a drone. An unmanned aircraft system also comprises of a ground-based controller and a communication network. Some of the major tasks performed by these UAVs include inspection, rescue operations, compilation of data concerning violent activities, tracking and situating the locations of inmates, and supplying provisions in disaster-affected areas. Moreover, they have the capability to get hold of missiles and strike the target with high accuracy. Nowadays, however, hyper spectral sensors are being integrated on SUAVs for imaging application, where the precise spectral information collected by these sensors enables better characterization and identification of targets.
Market Dynamics
The primary driving factors for the growth of the global drones market include rising incidences of terrorist activities in the region, increasing use of SUAVs in law enforcement and for non-military applications, and technological advancements. Factors such as rise in industrialization, augmented applications across various sectors, mounting investments by leading manufacturers, developing economies, and emergence of huge market opportunities in the region further propel the market growth. Since defence forces are the major end users, growth in this market depend largely on UAV defence expenditure worldwide. The market growth also depends on how countries define the policies which reduce market barriers and ease the way for the industry to operate at varying degrees of autonomy. Moreover, due to advantages such as low cost, efficient performance, flexibility, and maximum data collecting capabilities, SUAVs are increasingly being used by meteorological departments and the commercial & civil sector.
Conversely, strict airspace regulations and defence budget cuts in some nations are restraining the growth of this market.
Market Segmentation
The North America Small UAVMarket is fragmented on the basis of application, product type, energy source, subsystem, payloads, and propulsion system.
Application
Defence
Transport/Logistics
Media and Entertainment
Retail
Manufacturing
Product Type
Light Fixed-Wing Small UAV
Heavy Fixed-Wing Small UAV
Multi-Rotor VTOL Small UAV
Single-Rotor VTOL Small UAV
Nano UAV
Others.
Energy Source
Hydrogen Cell
Fuel Cell
Lithium Ion Battery
Hybrid Cell
Solar Cell
Subsystem
GCS
Data Link Software
Others
Payloads
Sensors
Cameras
Telemetry Systems
Synthetic Aperture Radar
Video Screen
Others
Propulsion Systems
Hydrogen Cell Propulsion System
Hybrid Propulsion System
Solar Propulsion System
Lithium-Ion Battery Propulsion System
Geographical Analysis
Despite falling defence expenditure, United States continues to maintain its dominance over the global market, accounting the largest share of the total market valuation. The North American, South American and Asia Pacific regions are expected to register strong growth in the forecast period owing to its application in border control, security surveillance, fighting organized crime and insurgency, and protection of natural resources.
Key Players
The SUAV market is concentrated largely among prominent international players like AeroVironment, Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit Systems, Thales, SAAB, and Parrot.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage