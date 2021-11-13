Global Smart Lighting Market Key Players: Eaton Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Incorporated
A fresh report titled “Smart Lighting Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Smart Lighting Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
The Global smart lighting market is forecasted to thrive at an 20.9% CAGR to reach at a notable value by the end of 2023. Rising demand for intelligent solutions for street lighting systems is one of the major factors which is anticipated to drive the growth of global smart lighting market over the forecast period. In the regional market, Asia Pacific smart lighting market is expected to capture the largest market share in smart lighting market over the upcoming years.
Report Features
This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 until 2023.
The report comes with various key features which includes:
- Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis
- Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis
- Market trend and forecast analysis
- Market segment trend and forecast upto 2023
- Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others
- Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis
- Emerging industry trends
- Growth opportunities for the existing and new players
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Smart Lighting Market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Offering
– Hardware
– Lights and Luminaires
– Lighting Controls
– Software
– Services
By Light Source
– Fluorescent Lamp
– Light Emitting Diode
– High Intensity Discharge Lamps
– Other
By Connectivity
– Wired
– Wireless
– ZigBee
– Bluetooth
– Wi-Fi
– Other
By Application
– Residential
– Commercial
– Industrial
– Outdoor
– Other
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
This study also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape for the year 2019. Key players profiled in the report includes Eaton Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, Lutron Electronics Company, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Cree Inc., Acuity Brands, Osram Licht AG, Enlighted Inc., Other Major & Niche Players
