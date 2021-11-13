Global Smart Lighting Market Key Players: Eaton Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Incorporated

A fresh report titled “Smart Lighting Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Smart Lighting Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The Global smart lighting market is forecasted to thrive at an 20.9% CAGR to reach at a notable value by the end of 2023. Rising demand for intelligent solutions for street lighting systems is one of the major factors which is anticipated to drive the growth of global smart lighting market over the forecast period. In the regional market, Asia Pacific smart lighting market is expected to capture the largest market share in smart lighting market over the upcoming years.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 until 2023.

The report comes with various key features which includes:

Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis

Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast upto 2023

Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others

Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis

Emerging industry trends

Growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Smart Lighting Market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Offering

– Hardware

– Lights and Luminaires

– Lighting Controls

– Software

– Services

By Light Source

– Fluorescent Lamp

– Light Emitting Diode

– High Intensity Discharge Lamps

– Other

By Connectivity

– Wired

– Wireless

– ZigBee

– Bluetooth

– Wi-Fi

– Other

By Application

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

– Outdoor

– Other

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape for the year 2019. Key players profiled in the report includes Eaton Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, Lutron Electronics Company, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Cree Inc., Acuity Brands, Osram Licht AG, Enlighted Inc., Other Major & Niche Players

Table of [email protected]

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Smart Lighting Market

3. Global Smart Lighting Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Smart Lighting Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Smart Lighting Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Smart Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis, By Offering

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

10.4. Hardware Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1. Lights and Luminaires Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.2. Lighting Controls Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Software Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Smart Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis, By Light Source

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Light Source

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Light Source

11.4. Fluorescent Lamp Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Light Emitting Diode Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. High Intensity Discharge Lamps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.7. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global Smart Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis, By Connectivity

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Connectivity

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Connectivity

12.4. Wired Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. Wireless Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5.1. ZigBee Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5.2. Bluetooth Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5.3. Wi-Fi Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5.4. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Global Smart Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

13.4. Residential Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6. Industrial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.7. Outdoor Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.8. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1. By Offering

14.2.1.1. Introduction

14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

14.2.1.4. Hardware Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1.4.1. Lights and Luminaires Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1.4.2. Lighting Controls Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1.5. Software Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1.6. Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.2. By Light Source

14.2.2.1. Introduction

14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Light Source

14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Light Source

14.2.2.4. Fluorescent Lamp Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.2.5. Light Emitting Diode Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.2.6. High Intensity Discharge Lamps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.2.7. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3. By Connectivity

14.2.3.1. Introduction

14.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Connectivity

14.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Connectivity

14.2.3.4. Wired Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.5. Wireless Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.5.1. ZigBee Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.5.2. Bluetooth Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.5.3. Wi-Fi Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.5.4. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4. By Application

14.2.4.1. Introduction

14.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

14.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

14.2.4.4. Residential Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4.6. Industrial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4.7. Outdoor Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4.8. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.5. By Country

14.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.2.5.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.5.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue…

