Global Water Quality Monitoring Market was valued at USD 3.67 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.41 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025

Global Water Quality Monitoring Market Outlook In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. Development of policies and initiatives in order to reduce environmental pollution levels, rise in government funding for pollution monitoring & control and increasing global levels of water pollution have been driving the global water quality monitoring market. On the other hand, factors such as high environmental monitoring solutions costs, technical limitations related with water monitoring products and limited market penetration for water testing & analysis instruments in non-industrial applications might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

Water quality monitoring system is defined as a complete integrated system that consists of hardware units and programs for monitoring multiple water quality parameters. It is considered as a reliable analytical system for water quality optimization. Routinely done water testing plays an important role in keeping water bodies safe from hazardous pollutants. Water quality monitoring is useful in monitoring temperature, nitrates, phosphates, macro invertebrates, pH, oxygen and other parameters. Rising awareness of water quality measurement owing to rising level of water pollution fuels the water quality monitoring market.

Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Water Quality Monitoring Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Water Quality Monitoring Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Water Quality Monitoring Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Danaher Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies, General Electric Company, Horiba, Ltd., OAKTON Instruments, Pentair, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Uponor, and Xylem Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Water Quality Monitoring Market Segmentation, by Component

• pH sensors

• Temperature sensors

• Turbidity sensors

• DO sensors

• Others

Global Water Quality Monitoring Market Segmentation, by Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Water Quality Monitoring Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 6-month post sales analyst support