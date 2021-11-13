Hadoop Market Competitive Analysis to 2025: Top Key Players Like Amazon Web Services, Cloudera, Karmasphere, Cisco Systems, MAPR Technologies, Pentaho, MarkLogic, Hortonworks, Teradata Corporation, Datameer

“Global Hadoop Market ”provides detailed insight covering all important parameters including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis.

The ever increasing amount of data post the dot com boom and advent of social networking sites leading to digitization has resulted in continuous generation of huge amounts of data that is structured as well as unstructured. Unstructured data makes less sense to the user and also needs to be stored for further analysis purposes. Hadoop is an open source framework based on Java that helps processing and storage of large amounts of data. The distributed files system operations in hadoop on various hardware nodes of a system allows avoiding any catastrophic failures or operations downtime.

The reports cover key developments in the Hadoop market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Hadoop market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Hadoop market in the global market.

Key Players Leading the Market

Amazon Web Services

Cloudera, Inc.

Karmasphere, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

MAPR TECHNOLOGIES

Pentaho

MarkLogic

Hortonworks

Teradata Corporation

Datameer, Inc.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Hadoop Market along with detailed segmentation of market by components, end – users and five major geographical regions. Global Hadoop market is expected to witness aggressive growth during the forecast period due to large volumes of structured as well as unstructured data being generated.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Hadoop market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Hadoop market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Hadoop market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Hadoop market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Hadoop Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Hadoop Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Hadoop Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Hadoop Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

