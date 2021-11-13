Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Growing Technology, Trends and Business Opportunities by 2025: IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, iCarbonX, Next IT Corp.

This healthcare artificial intelligence market report provides an in-depth insight of global market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Artificial intelligence has revolutionized the healthcare industry by designing treatment plans, medication management, assisting in repetitive tasks, and drug discovery. Increasing adoption of precision medicine has made enabled simplicity of management and cost reduction. Increasing application in genomics research coupled with incremental innovation in robotic personal digital assistants boost industry growth.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHC00002379/

The “Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global healthcare artificial intelligence market with detailed market segmentation by offering, technology, application and end user.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is creation of unique systems using algorithms and software that can perform certain tasks without human intervention and instructions. Artificial intelligence comprises integration of several technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, reasoning, and perception. Artificial intelligence is used in healthcare for approximation of human cognition and analysis of complex medical and diagnostic imaging data.

The key players influencing the market are IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, iCarbonX, Next IT Corp., CloudMedx Inc., Atomwise Inc., Zephyr Health Inc., Deep Genomics Inc., and Medtronic.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Inquire for discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPHC00002379/

North America is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing region in healthcare artificial intelligence market during the forecast period. The regulatory mandates for the use of Electronic Health Records (EHR), increasing focus on precision medicine, and strong presence of leading companies engaged in developing AI solutions for healthcare, and huge number of cross-industry collaborations and growing investments in the field of AI in healthcare are driving the growth of the market in North America.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare artificial intelligence market based offering, technology, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Healthcare Artificial intelligence market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/