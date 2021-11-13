Hearing Care Devices Market is Growing at a high CAGR by 2023 according to a New Research Report by IntriCon Corp., MED-EL, Sivantos Pte. Ltd., Sonova, Starkey, WIDEX USA, Amplifon, Cochlear Ltd., GN Store Nord A/S,

Hearing care devices restore hearing function in patients suffering from hearing impairment. Some of these devices (mainly implants) could even restore hearing function in profoundly deaf individuals.

High incidence of hearing disorders, new technological advancements in hearing systems, growth in geriatric population, and increase in binaural fitting rate are expected to drive the global hearing care devices market. However, high cost of the devices and rise in drop-out rate of the patients are expected to impede the market growth. The growth opportunities in emerging countries of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

American Hearing Aids

Amplifon

Cochlear Ltd.

GN Store Nord A/S

IntriCon Corporation

MED-EL

Sivantos Pte. Ltd.

Sonova

Starkey

WIDEX USA, INC.

William Demant Holding A/S

The report segments the market based on product, type of hearing loss, end user, and region. Based on product, it is divided into hearing aids and hearing implants. Hearing aids are further bifurcated into analog- and digital hearing aids on the basis of technology. On the basis of type, these are classified into behind-the-ear (BTE) aids, in-the-ear aids, and receiver-in-the-ear (RITE), and canal hearing aids. On the basis of hearing loss, hearing care devices are bifurcated into sensorineural and conductive hearing loss. The end-user segment is categorized into hospitals & clinics, home settings, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global hearing care devices market is highly competitive and is lucrative in nature. The key market players have adopted various developmental strategies, such as product launch and approval, strategic acquisitions, and mergers to strengthen their market position.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, to enable the stakeholders capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by product helps to understand the various types of devices used for the treatment of hearing loss.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which helps determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which elucidates the competitive outlook of the global market.

Hearing Care Devices Market key Segments:

By Product

Hearing Aids

By Type

Behind-the-Ear (BTE) Aids

In-the-Ear Aids

Receiver-in-the-Ear (RITE)

Canal Hearing Aids

By Technology

Analog Hearing Aids

Digital Hearing Aids

Hearing Implants

Cochlear Implants

Bone-Anchored Hearing Systems (BAHS)

Auditory Brainstem Implants

Middle Ear Implants

By Type of Hearing Loss

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

