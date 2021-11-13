HIV/AIDS Testing Market Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global HIV/AIDS Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 109 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report focuses on the global HIV/AIDS Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the HIV/AIDS Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

HIV-AIDS is a chronic disease caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). HIV virus damages human immune system, which results weakness of immune system and loss ability to fight with organism that causes disease.

HIV-AIDS most often spread through unprotected sex with HIV infected person. In addition, HIV-AIDS can also be spread from infected mother to child during pregnancy, infected blood and sharing needles with someone who has HIV-AIDS. Some of the symptoms of HIV include slight fever, swollen glands, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue.

HIV-AIDS has no cure but there are treatments which help to reduce AIDS deaths. HIV-AIDS can be treated by nucleoside/ nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor, integrase inhibitor, HIV-1 protease inhibitor, non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor, pharmacokinetic enhancer and entry inhibitor. Some of the drugs for HIV -AIDS treatment include atripla, epzicom, prezista, truvada, kaletra, isentress, reyataz and viread.

In 2017, the global HIV/AIDS Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Abbott

Affymetrix

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Cepheid

Diamedix

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Fujirebio

Lonza

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

SeraCare

Siemens

Takara Bio

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Private Diagnostics Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

