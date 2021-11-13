Home Decor Market Industry SWOT Analysis by TOP Companies- Kimball International, Herman Miller, Ashley Furniture Industries, Costco Wholesale Inter IKEA Group

The “Global Home Decor Market Analysis to 2027” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the Home Decor Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography.

Home decor is used for making internal and external spaces attractive and functionally more useful for the residents. Improving lifestyles and growing disposable income of individuals are creating lucrative business opportunities for this market. Consumers’ preferences are shifting towards online sales channels due to the availability of a wide range of products at lower prices.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the Home Decor Market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Home Decor Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The growing number of homeowners, increasing construction in developing countries, and increase in the disposable income of individuals have influenced the home decor market positively. However, the increasing cost of raw material might affect the growth of the home decor market. Increasing urbanization and growing demand for home décor products for renovation are creating opportunities for the companies operating in the home décor market to gain a broad customer base and generate more revenues.

Some of the Major Players In Home Decor Market:

Kimball International

Herman Miller

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Costco Wholesale

Inter IKEA Group

Forbo International SA

Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

Home Decor Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in the market.

The global home decor market is segmented on the basis of product, sales-channel, and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented furniture, textile, floor coverings, and others. On the basis of the sales channel the market is segmented as direct sales and indirect sales. Based on the end-user the market is segmented into residential and commercial.

Home Decor Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Insights that the report covers:

• Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends

• Market size, growth rate, and opportunities

• Market share and position of the top players

• PEST Analysis of the five major regions

• Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies

• Recent developments and new product launches

• Major challenges faced by the market players

