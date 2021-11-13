Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Estimated to Boost in Near Future 2027 with Key Players – Cisco Systems, Dell EMC, Netapp, Huawei, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMWARE, Nutanix, Microsoft, IBM, Scale Computing

The Insight Partners has recently declared the expansion of a new research study to its thorough collection of research reports “Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Research Report”.

Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) offers the capability to virtualize all elements of the hardware systems. It comprises software-defined storage, networking, and virtualized computing. HCI helps to limit the requirement of installing a separate storage area network of network attached storage; thereby reducing the operating cost in an infrastructural system. The market for hyper-converged infrastructure is presently at the burgeoning stage and is projected to grow exponentially owing to the proliferation of virtual desktop infrastructure across diverse applications. Rising concerns for disaster recovery and data protection is significantly driving the hyper-converged infrastructure market growth.

Further, increasing need to reduce the capital and operational expenditure is supplementing the growth of the market. However, lack of flexibility hampers the growth of the market to a considerable extent. Emergence of composable infrastructure and hybrid cloud is projected to create new growth opportunities for the hyper-converged infrastructure market. Further, increasing investments in development of the data center infrastructures is opportunistic for the market.

Key Players Leading the Market

Amazon Web Services

Cloudera, Inc.

Karmasphere, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

MAPR TECHNOLOGIES

Pentaho

MarkLogic

Hortonworks

Teradata Corporation

Datameer, Inc.

The “Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the hyper-converged infrastructure industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global hyper-converged infrastructure market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the hyper-converged infrastructure market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market in these regions.

