Increasing Demand for Concrete Admixtures to Push Global Market Revenue Growth During 2015-2021

The 'Concrete Admixtures market' research collated by Persistence Market Research offers a comprehensive analysis of growth trends prevailing in the global business domain.

Concrete is the prime essential construction materials for all type of construction project, and serve the essential requirements of civil structures such as strength and durability of the final structure. Concrete consists of mixture of sand, aggregate, binder, water and admixtures.

The concrete admixtures contain specialty chemical solvent or mixture. It is used as an additive in cement or concrete to enhance the physical and chemical properties of the concrete such as aesthetic, functional, and design requirement of concrete structures. The concrete admixtures are extensively used in almost all type of concrete structures such as construction of residential buildings, industrial amenities, social and commercial complexes, and surface transportation infrastructure projects. The various cost and performance benefits offered by chemical admixtures include improved strength of the concrete structure, chemical resistance, enhanced durability and color properties, enhanced working properties of concrete and significantly low water and cement requirement. It also provides superior surface finish and better resistance to endure adverse climatic conditions.

Based on the different product type the market can be divided two broad categories: mineral admixture (including fly ash, granulated blast furnace slag, silica fume and rice husk ash) , and chemical admixture (including super plasticizers, normal plasticizers, accelerating agents, retarding agents, air-entraining agents, and waterproofing admixtures).

World Bank has estimated about 900 billion for the infrastructure development in developing countries till 2030. Moreover the improving quality of civil structure in developing countries of Asia Pacific is offering a double digit growth for the concrete admixture market. Various support mechanism such as foreign direct investment (FDI) for pacing infrastructure development in some of the major concrete civil structure dominant market such as India and China is providing new market opportunities for the concrete admixture market.

Increasing prices of concrete admixtures chemicals coupled with lack of awareness about the advantages of admixtures in unorganized construction sector of Asia Pacific and other developing region is restricting the market expansion of the concrete admixture.

Growing residential requirement due to rising middle classes coupled with government initiatives such as stricter contraction quality regulations, upcoming infrastructure development programs such as home for every citizen of India (India Vision 2020, Planning Commission of India), development of transportation infrastructure and proposals of new megacities in both India and China is expected to display new market opportunities for concrete admixture market in upcoming years.

Asia Pacific is by far the largest market of concrete admixture followed by North America and Europe. Asia pacific and Rest of the World region (includes Middle East, Latin America, and Africa) are two of the fasted growing market of concrete admixture exhibiting a lucrative double digit growth over the years, whereas market of develop region such as Europe and North America is heading towards maturity and expected to grow at an below average rate. Country wise, China, India, Brazil, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Japan, Italy, Spain, U.S., Canada and Mexico are some of the predominant market of concrete admixture.

Some of the major companies operating in global concrete admixtures market, include, The Dow Chemical Company, BASFSE, SIKA AG, W.R. Grace & Co., Cemex S.A.B. De C.V., Rpm International Inc., Ashland Inc., Pidilite Industries, Fosroc International Ltd, Chryso Sas, Mapei South Africa (PTY) Ltd, CICO Technologies Ltd., and CEMEX S.A.B. de N.V.

