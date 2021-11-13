Laser Marking Market Demand, Latest Innovations & Application Analysis and Industry Growth Forecast To 2027

The laser marking refers to the process involved with placing a permanent mark on any material surface using a focused laser beam. These materials can be anything from metals, ceramics, rubbers, printed circuit boards, to plastic. It is a highly precise, quick, effective and safe method that results in a change in the color of the area that is marked. Change in color of the material is due to the heat and oxidation. The technology is used in many industries such as automotive, aerospace, medical and electronics, among others. The laser marking market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing applicability of the technique in various useful applications across all major-end use industries. Moreover, enhanced performance of laser markings compared to traditional engraving or marking techniques is another factor expected to contribute towards the growth of the laser marking market. However, high deployment cost may hamper the growth of the market. Nonetheless, growing automation trend across manufacturing industries is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the laser marking market during the forecast period.

The “Global Laser Marking Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of laser marking market with detailed market segmentation by type, components, industry vertical and geography. The global laser marking market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading laser marking market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Get Sample PDF [email protected]https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005606/

Some of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1.600 Group PLC

2.Coherent, Inc.

3.Epilog Laser

4.Gravotech Marking

5.Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd

6.Jenoptik AG

7.LaserStar Technologies Corporation

8.MECCO

9.Novanta Inc.

10.TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

The global laser marking market is segmented on the basis of type, components and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as fiber laser, diode laser, solid state laser and CO2 laser. On the basis of the components, the market is segmented as hardware, software and services. The market by hardware component is further sub-segmented as laser, controller, filter, rotary device, galvanometer and power supply. The market on the basis of the industry vertical, is classified as automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, medical & healthcare, packaging and others. The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global laser marking market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The laser marking market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting laser marking market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the laser marking market in these regions.

Inquire Before [email protected]https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00005606/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]