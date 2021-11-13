Liposarcoma Treatment Market is expected to double its market size in Upcoming Years

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Liposarcoma Treatment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 106 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Liposarcoma is a cancer of fat cells lying deep within the soft tissues, typically in retroperitoneum or thighs.

Surgical therapy treatment segment is expected to account for major share in global liposarcoma treatment market as it is the choice of treatment recommended by majority of cancer specialists. Most of the physicians do not rely on chemotherapy for the liposarcoma treatment however, it can be used prior to the surgery to reduce the size of the tumor making it the second largest segment in terms of value in global liposarcoma treatment market. Radiation therapy treatment is used to avoid recurrence of the liposarcoma after surgery and contributes a minimal share in global liposarcoma treatment market.

North America is anticipated to lead the global liposarcoma treatment market due to relatively greater prevalence of the disease in the region. APAC and MEA regions are expected to witness steady market growth owing to lack of awareness about the disease.

In 2018, the global Liposarcoma Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Johnson and Johnson

Pfizer

Eli Lilly

Sanofi SA

Novartis AG

Baxter International

Bristol Laboratories

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Mylan N.V

Actavis

Fresenius Kabi

Accord Healthcare

Taro Pharmaceuticals

Sandoz

Bedford Laboratories

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Surgical Therapy

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Multispecialty Clinics

Cancer Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers

