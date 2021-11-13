Middle East and Africa Airport Security Technologies Market Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2015-2020

With the recent wave of ISIS suicide attacks in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), one cannot underestimate the importance of effective airport security in the region.

The Middle East and Africa airport security technologies, industry & markets are going through major shifts. New and maturing sectors and technologies such as Standoff People & Vehicle-borne IED Detection, Cargo Screening, Cybersecurity, Airport Perimeter Security Systems, Automated Border Control Kiosks, and Advanced ICT Technologies create new market niches and fresh business opportunities.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073322

According to the report, the Middle East & Africa market growth is boosted by the following drivers:

The recent wave of ISIS terror attacks across the Middle East and Africa

The region’s air passenger volume growth, especially in Turkey and the Gulf States

Advancements in security infrastructure and screening technologies

The high cost of foreign security services and security technology professionals

The need to streamline airport security processes and reduce passengers’ waiting time

Replacement and upgrades of outdated systems

Growing aftersale revenues

Ongoing Airport expansion projects in the Gulf States and Turkey

The report examines each dollar spent in the market via 3 orthogonal money trails:

By 9 National Markets

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

Iraq

Nigeria

South Africa

By 15 Technology Markets:

Baggage & Cargo X-ray Scanners

Security Related ICT & Cybersecurity

Whole Body Scanners (AIT)

Explosive Detection Systems (EDS)

Security Related Baggage Handling Systems (BHS)

Explosives Trace Detectors (ETD)

Metal Detectors

Liquid Explosives Detectors

Shoe Scanners

Workforce ID Documents Screening Systems

Automated Border Control

CCTV & Radar Surveillance

C2/C4ISR Systems

Perimeter Fencing

Multi-modal Security Systems and Other Modalities

By 3 Revenue Sources:

Product Sales

Aftersale Revenues

Planning, Consulting & Training

This Middle East & Africa Airport Security Market – 2015-2020 report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for decision-makers to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 2-volume 453-page report include:

What will the ME & Africa market size be in 2015-2020?

What are the main ME & Africa Airport Security technology trends?

Where and what are the ME & Africa Airport Security market opportunities?

What are the ME & Africa Airport Security market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the key Airport Security vendors?

What are the challenges to the Airport Security market?

The Middle East & Africa Airport Security Market – 2015-2020 presents in 453 pages, 94 tables and 177 figures, analysis of current and pipeline technologies, and 37 leading vendors. This report, granulated into 42 vertical and horizontal submarkets, provides for each submarket 2013-2014 market data and analyses, as well as projects the 2015-2020 market and technologies from several perspectives, including:

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073322

Business opportunities and challenges

SWOT analysis

Market analysis (e.g., Market Dynamics, Market Drivers and Inhibitors)

Current and pipeline technologies by 15 technology markets (see list above)

Companies operating in the market (Profiles, Products and Contact Info): ADANI, American Science and Engineering Inc., Appealing Products Inc. (API), Auto Clear, BAHIA Corp (Sibel Ltd.), Biosensor Applications, Brijot Imaging Systems, CEIA, ChemSee, DetectaChem LLC, Fisher Labs, Flir Systems. Ion Applications Inc, Gilardoni SpA, Hitachi, IBM, Ketech Defence, L-3 Communications Security & Detection Systems, LIXI Inc., Lockheed Martin, MINXRAY Inc., MilliVision, Mistral Security Inc, Morpho Detection Inc., Nuctech Co. Ltd., QinetiQ Ltd., Rapiscan Security Products Inc., Red X Defense, Scanna MSC Ltd., Scent Detection Technologies, Scintrex Trace, Smiths Detection, Syagen Technology. Thermo Electron Corporation, TeraView, ThruVision Systems, Vidisco Ltd., Westminster International Ltd.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609