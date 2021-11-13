Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market Size Analysis by Growth Application Forecast to 2026

Neurovascular thrombectomy devices market is dominated by key players, who are undertaking acquisitions to expand their product portfolio. The neurovascular thrombectomy devices market is consolidated by market revenue share. Companies such as Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Stryker Corporation and Medtronic plc. hold major revenue share in the global neurovascular thrombectomy devices market. These companies are constantly making efforts to launch innovative products. The key players operating in the neurovascular thrombectomy devices market are focused on acquiring companies in order to expand their product offerings and gain maximum share in the terms of revenue in the global neurovascular thrombectomy devices market. For instance, Medtronic plc. acquired Medina Medical, a medical company that manufactures devices for treatment of neurovascular and cardiovascular diseases, and expanded its neurovascular thrombectomy device business.

Increased Disease Management Options for Strokes Lead to Higher Revenue Opportunity

Ischemic stroke is one of the major type of strokes. Around 87% individuals currently are suffering from stroke according to the U.S. CDC. The incidence of ischemic stroke is projected to increase over the next five years, particularly in low- to middle-income countries, according to the World Bank Group. This could lead to higher demand for neurovascular thrombectomy devices. Furthermore, studies indicate that incidence of ischemic stroke is increasing among youth due to rapidly changing lifestyles. According to the American Stroke Association, nearly 800,000 cases of strokes are diagnosed in the U.S., and nearly 130,000 deaths are reported every year. Increasing mortality rate due to ischemic stroke has increased the need for neurovascular thrombectomy devices for better disease management.

Positive Outcomes of Clinical Trials to Favor Expansion of Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market

The utilization of neurovascular thrombectomy devices has become an integral part of the guidelines recommended by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for the treatment of ischemic stroke. Five major clinical trials conducted in 2015 demonstrated the benefits of neurovascular thrombectomy devices for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke. New clinical trials are being published every day to validate the advantages offered by neurovascular thrombectomy devices. Availability of a large pool of clinical data demonstrating the efficacy of mechanical thrombectomy devices – is a factor expected to fuel growth of the neurovascular thrombectomy devices market.

Initiatives to Increase Awareness Regarding Ischemic Stroke and Its Prevention

Various government or non-profit organizations are making efforts to spread awareness regarding ischemic stokes and their preventive measures. Some of the national initiatives are “Get With The Guidelines – Stroke (GWTG)” by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association and the “Paul Coverdell National Acute Stroke Program (Coverdell)” of the U.S. CDC. Rising disease awareness and device adoption is expected to help in higher market penetration of neurovascular thrombectomy devices.

Competitive Landscape

This section of the report features profiles of key players operating in the neurovascular thrombectomy devices market based on their market shares, differential strategies, product offerings, marketing approach and company dashboard. Some of the key players featured in this report include Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, Penumbra Inc., Stryker, Argon Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, Acandis GmbH, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, and Terumo Medical Corporation.

The leading players in the neurovascular thrombectomy devices market are focusing on acquisitions and mergers to extend their product portfolio. Launching new products for different diameters of blood vessels, location of the thrombus and size of the blood clot is a strategy followed by the players to remain dominant in the neurovascular thrombectomy devices market.

Definition

Thrombectomy is a surgical procedure to remove the blood clots formed in the blood vessel of the brain. Neurovascular thrombectomy devices also known as cerebral thrombectomy devices are used to retrieve or destroy blood clots in the cerebral region.

About the Report

PMR conducted a research study on the neurovascular thrombectomy devices market for the forecast period 2018 to 2026. The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the business opportunities prevailing in the neurovascular thrombectomy devices market along with insights on the neurovascular thrombectomy devices trend, stroke incidences, and awareness level for neurovascular thrombectomy devices and neurovascular thrombectomy devices market competition. The report elaborates the macroeconomic factors influencing the dynamics of the neurovascular Thrombectomy devices market and its future potential.

Segmentation

The report offers a comprehensive taxonomy of the neurovascular thrombectomy devices market based on product type, end user and region. The neurovascular thrombectomy devices market is categorized into two types of products that are stents retriever and aspiration catheter. These devices are used by hospitals, neuro-catheterization laboratories and specialized neurosurgery centers for neurovascular thrombectomy of blood vessels in the brain. Thus, the end-use segments in neurovascular thrombectomy devices market which are a part of this neurovascular thrombectomy devices market report include hospitals neuro-catheterization laboratories and specialized neurosurgery centers. The neurovascular thrombectomy devices market has been analyzed across regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC), China and MEA.

Additional Questions Answered

Some of the additional questions addressed in this report on neurovascular thrombectomy devices market-

What is the revenue potential of stents retriever and aspiration catheter neurovascular thrombectomy devices in neurovascular thrombectomy devices market across regions of North America and Europe?

Who are the key competitors and what are their portfolios in neurovascular thrombectomy devices market?

What are major challenges influencing the growth of neurovascular thrombectomy devices market?

Which product types of neurovascular thrombectomy devices will hold high incremental opportunity and market share in the future and why?

Research Methodology

The neurovascular thrombectomy devices market has been estimated based on supply-demand approach. The market was calculated based on adoption of neurovascular thrombectomy devices in different region/countries. This information is further validated with rigorous primary research (including interviews, surveys, in-person interactions, and viewpoints of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (including verified paid sources, authentic trade journals, and resourceful databases). The research study on neurovascular thrombectomy devices market also includes top trends and macro as well as micro economic factors shaping the neurovascular thrombectomy devices market. With this approach, the report on neurovascular thrombectomy devices market anticipates the industry attractiveness of every major segment in neurovascular thrombectomy devices over the forecast period.