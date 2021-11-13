New Tactics of BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market – By Security (Device Security, Email Security, Applications Security, Mobile Content Security, Mobile Fleets Security, Network Security, Identity Access Management, Multi-user Management), By Software (Mobile Device Management, Mobile Application Management, Mobile Data Management, Mobile Email management, Mobile Telecom Expense Management, Others), By Deployment Type (On-Premise, In-Cloud), By Service (Managed Services, Professional Services), By Verticals (BFSI, Automobile, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Others) & Global Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2019-2024” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



KD Market Insights added a title on “BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market – 2019-2024” to its collection of industry research reports that offers extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The report includes market size, Y-O-Y growth analysis and structure of the overall industry based on a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis, and our in-house expertise.

The market research report demonstrates market dynamics which includes growth drivers, restraining factors and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. Our general approach is to target several individuals with specific questions that we believed would satisfy our research objective. Further, to speed up the data collection process, we employed an online survey, delivered via email. The research team analyzed the results to identify potential opportunities and risks for the market.

In addition, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market. Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.

Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Size & Forecast:

Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market witnessed a market value of USD XX Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2018 and 2024. The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market with respect to following sub-markets:

Based on Security:

– Device Security

– Email Security

– Applications Security

– Mobile Content Security

– Mobile Fleets Security

– Network Security

– Identity Access Management

– Multi-user Management

Based on Software:

– Mobile Device Management

– Mobile Application Management

– Mobile Data Management

– Mobile Email management

– Mobile Telecom Expense Management

– Others (Mobile Recovery Management and Wireless Expense Management)

Based on Deployment Type:

– On-Premise

– In-Cloud

Based on Service:

– Managed Services

– Professional Services

Based on Verticals:

– BFSI

– Automobile

– Manufacturing

– IT & Telecom

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Transportation and Logistics

– Energy and Utilities

– Others (Government, Education, and Media & Entertainment)

Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market. Some of the key players profiled include:

– Microsoft Corporation

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Blackberry Limited

– Infosys Limited

– IBM Corporation

– Tata Consultancy Services Limited

– SAP SE

– Tech Mahindra Limited

– AT&T

– Honeywell International

– Capgemini

– Oracle Corporation

– Accenture

– HCL Technologies

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market

3. Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9. Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Segmentation Analysis, By Security

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Security

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Security

9.4. Device Security Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.5. Email Security Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.6. Applications Security Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.7. Mobile Content Security Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.8. Mobile Fleets Security Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.9. Network Security Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.10. Identity Access Management Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.11. Multi-user Management Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10. Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Segmentation Analysis, By Software

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Software

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Software

10.4. Mobile Device Management Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5. Mobile Application Management Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.6. Mobile Data Management Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.7. Mobile Email management Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.8. Mobile Telecom Expense Management Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.9. Others (Mobile Recovery Management and Wireless Expense Management) Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11. Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Segmentation Analysis, By Deployment Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment Type

11.4. On-Premise Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5. In-Cloud Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12. Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Segmentation Analysis, By Service

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Service

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Service

12.4. Managed Services Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5. Professional Services Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13. Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Segmentation Analysis, By Verticals

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Verticals

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Verticals

13.4. BFSI Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.5. Automobile Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.6. Manufacturing Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.7. IT & Telecom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.8. Retail Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.9. Healthcare Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.10. Transportation and Logistics Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.11. Energy and Utilities Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.12. Others (Government, Education, and Media & Entertainment) Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.1. By Security

14.2.2. By Software

14.2.3. By Deployment Type

14.2.4. By Service

14.2.5. By Verticals

14.2.6. By Country

14.2.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

14.2.6.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

14.2.6.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.6.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.1. By Security

14.3.2. By Software

14.3.3. By Deployment Type

14.3.4. By Service

14.3.5. By Verticals

14.3.6. By Country

14.3.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.3.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.3.6.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.6.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.6.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.6.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.6.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.6.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.6.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue @…



