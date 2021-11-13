New Tactics of Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market – By Component (Software, Services), By Context (Text, Video, Voice, Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Physicians, Others) and Global Region Market Size, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market is expected to experience a positive response in the upcoming years. In terms of value, the market is poised to mask a CAGR of 16.5% during the projected period. Further, the market was deliberate at USD 280.4 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a notable valuation by the end of the forecast period. The clinical communication and collaboration are the solution for coordinating activities in hospitals among, physicians, nurses, clinicians, and other staff. It is primarily used by hospitals and clinical laboratories to reduce response times among hospital staff. Clinical communication & collaboration has a large number of extensive applications to reduce a communication gap for hospitalized patients such as discharge times information, feedback, and others.

In this advanced healthcare technological era, the world is moving towards the advanced healthcare technologies which are boosting the market growth of Clinical communication and collaboration market. Moreover, advancements in patient monitoring technologies and the need for seamless communication among hospital staff are major factors that are positively influencing the growth of Clinical communication and collaboration market. Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure across the globe is one of the major factors that are positively influencing the growth of the Clinical communication and collaboration market. Besides this, the government initiatives to promote healthcare is augmenting the growth of the Clinical communication and collaboration market. Since increasing government regulations such as ‘Affordable Care Act’ (ACA) by President Barack Obama for delivering improved patient care and Support is one of the key drivers for the growth of Clinical communication and collaboration market. Moreover, the increasing digitalization in the healthcare industry is fueling the growth of Clinical communication and collaboration market over the forecast period.

As hospitals have started the BYOD (bring your own device) by using multifunctional phones, wearables, badges and other devices to reducing miscommunication across the globe is one of the key factors for growth of Clinical communication and collaboration market. The communication activity in a hospital done by using a different content type such as video, images, text, documents, telemetry, and audio on an actual time basis. Among them, the video segment dominates the market over the forecast period due to the availability of high-speed internet and easy connectivity in hospitals. Region-wise, North America is the strongest region for the Clinical communication and collaboration market. Rising investment in healthcare infrastructure and the highest adoption rate for advanced technologies from the healthcare organizations are resulting in increasing demand for clinical communication and collaboration software in North America countries as compare to other countries. So, this factor is projected to drive the growth of Clinical communication and collaboration market in coming years. However, the high initial costs and disruption of workflows are restraining revenue growth of the Clinical communication and collaboration market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Clinical communication and collaboration market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Component Type

– Software

– Services

By Content Type

– Text

– Video

– Voice

– Others

By End- User

– Hospitals

– Clinical Laboratories

– Physicians

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as,

– Vocera Communications, Inc.

– TigerText

– Intelligent Business Communication – AGNITY

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Jive Software, Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– PerfectServe, Inc.

– Uniphy Health Holding LLC

– Ashfield Healthcare Communication

– Ascom Holding AG

– Patientsafe

– Other Prominent Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market

3. Global Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Value (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Component Type

10.4. Software Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Segmentation Analysis, By Content Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Content Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Content Type

11.4. Text Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Video Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. Voice Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

12.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.4. Hospitals Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. Clinical Laboratories Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6. Physicians Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Component Type

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component Type

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component Type

13.2.1.4. Software Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Content Type

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Content Type

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Content Type

13.2.2.4. Text Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Video Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.2.6. Voice Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.2.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.3. By End-User

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

13.2.3.4. Hospitals Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Clinical Laboratories Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.3.6. Physicians Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.3.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.4. By Country

13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Component Type

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component Type

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component Type

13.3.1.4. Software Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1.5. Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

