New Tactics of Fiber Optic Connectors Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Fiber Optic Connectors Market – By Product (SC, LC, FC, ST, MTP/MPO, Others), By Cable Type (Simplex, Duplex, Multi-Fiber), By Application (Datacom, DWDM systems, High-Density Interconnection, Inter/Intra Building, Security Systems, Community Antenna Television, Others), By End-User (IT, Telecommunication, Automotive, BFSI, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Fiber Optic Connectors Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





The Fiber optic connectors market is likely to mask a CAGR of 7.8% during the projected period. Further, the market was held at USD 2.8 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 5.7 billion by the end of the projected period. A fiber optic connector is a device that connects fiber cables or joins two fiber connections without splicing. Fiber optic systems are used in various applications such as health care, power energy, railways and others where optical signals are delivered via fiber. These connectors join the ends of fiber-optic cables and help them plug into a signal transmitter, receiver, repeater, and splitters.

The fiber optic connectors transfer the high data rate and information over distant areas as compared to copper links. Moreover, the increasing number of internet users along with the decreasing prices of data plans across the globe has led to a substantial rise in the use of data consumption. This factor leads to the demand for fiber optic connectors in the telecommunication industry. Additionally, the advancement in the fiber optic cable over the internet of things (IOT) is the major factor which is anticipated to robust the growth of the global fiber optic connectors market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the fiber optic connectors have numerous appliances such as healthcare, power energy, railways, oil & gas industry, and others. These applications are positively influencing the growth of fiber optic connectors market. Moreover, the increase in government investment over telecommunication is poised to drive the growth of the fiber optic connectors market over the forecast period.

Further, increasing awareness of data security during the broadcast is anticipated to increase the growth of the global fiber optic connectors. By region, North America is anticipated to hold a substantial market share in the forecast period. As the investments in data rate is considerably high in North America countries as compare to other countries, so this factor is poised to drive the growth of the fiber optic connectors market in coming years. However, the high installation costs of fiber optic connectors might hamper the market in the future. Moreover, the increasing technical issues related to the fiber optic connectivity market is expected to restrain the growth of the fiber optic connectors market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of fiber optic connectors market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product

– SC (Standard Connectors)

– LC (Lucent Connectors)

– FC (Ferrule Connector)

– ST (Straight Tip)

– MTP/MPO (Multiple-Fiber Push-On/Pull-Of Connector)

– Others

By Cable Type

– Simplex

– Duplex

– Multi-Fiber

By Application

– Datacom

– DWDM systems

– High-Density Interconnection

– Inter/Intra Building

– Security Systems

– Community Antenna Television

– Others

By End-User

– IT (information technology)

– Telecommunication

– Automotive

– BFSI (Banking, financial services and insurance)

– Manufacturing

– Government

– Healthcare

– Aerospace and Defense

– Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as,

– Alcatel-Lucent SA

– ZTE Corporation,

– Broadcom Limited

– Corning Cable Systems LLC

– Hitachi Ltd

– Amphenol Corporation

– Molex Incorporated

– Extron Electronics

– TE Connectivity Ltd

– Optical Cable Corporation

– Corning Cable Systems

– Arris Group Inc

– Other Prominent Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market

3. Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market Value (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

10.4. SC (Standard Connectors) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. LC (Lucent Connectors) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. FC (Ferrule Connector) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.7. ST (Straight Tip) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.8. MTP/MPO (Multiple-Fiber Push-On/Pull-Of Connector) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market Segmentation Analysis, By Cable Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Cable Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Cable Type

11.4. Simplex Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Duplex Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. Multi-Fiber Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.4. Datacom Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. DWDM systems Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6. High-Density Interconnection Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.7. Inter/Intra Building Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.8. Security Systems Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.9. Community Antenna Television Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.10. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-User

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

13.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

13.4. IT (information technology) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5. Telecommunication Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6. Automotive Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.7. BFSI (Banking, financial services and insurance) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.8. Manufacturing Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.9. Government Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.10. Healthcare Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.11. Aerospace and Defense Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.12. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1. By Product

14.2.1.1. Introduction

14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

14.2.1.4. SC (Standard Connectors) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1.5. LC (Lucent Connectors) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1.6. FC (Ferrule Connector) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1.7. ST (Straight Tip) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1.8. MTP/MPO (Multiple-Fiber Push-On/Pull-Of Connector) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.2. By Cable Type

14.2.2.1. Introduction

14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Cable Type

14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Cable Type

14.2.2.4. Simplex Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.2.5. Duplex Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.2.6. Multi-Fiber Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3. By Application

14.2.3.1. Introduction

14.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

14.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

14.2.3.4. Datacom Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.5. DWDM systems Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.6. High-Density Interconnection Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast, 2017-2023

14.2.3.7. Inter/Intra Building Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.8. Security Systems Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.9. Community Antenna Television Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.10. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4. By End-User

14.2.4.1. Introduction

14.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

14.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

14.2.4.4. IT (information technology) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4.5. Telecommunication Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4.6. Automotive Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4.7. BFSI (Banking, financial services and insurance) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4.8. Manufacturing Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4.9. Government Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4.10. Healthcare Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4.11. Aerospace and Defense Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue @…



