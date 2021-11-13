New Tactics of Portable Solar Charger Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Portable Solar Charger Market – By Panel Type (Mono-Crystalline Solar Chargers, Poly-Crystalline Solar Chargers, Amorphous Solar Chargers, Hybrid Solar Chargers), By Product Type (Solar Trickle Charger, Clamshell Solar Charger, Folding Solar Charger Backpacks Solar Charger), By End User (Individual Consumers, Military Application, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Portable Solar Charger Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





Global portable solar charger market accounted for USD 16.8 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 38.7 million in 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% between 2018 and 2023.

Growth Drivers & Barriers

Rising demand for portable and easy to carry energy devices is anticipated to foster the growth of the portable solar charger market. Further, increasing consumer awareness regarding benefits of environment friendly products is anticipated to positively impel the growth of the global portable solar charger market.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3355



Advantages of portable solar charger as compared to its alternatives is also poised to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Further, continuous innovation and new technological enhancements such as improved efficiency will foster the growth of the global portable solar charger market.

On the contrary, low awareness about portable solar chargers in developing and undeveloped nations and availability of alternatives in the market are some of few factors which are believed to restraint the growth of the global portable solar charger market.

Regional Outlook:

In the terms of geography, the portable solar charger market is analyzed into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is slated to account for highest percentage of market share in overall portable solar charger market during the forecast period. Also, Asia Pacific portable solar charger market is expected to showcase highest growth rate in global portable solar charger market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of portable solar charger market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Panel Type

– Mono-Crystalline Solar Chargers

– Poly-Crystalline Solar Chargers

– Amorphous Solar Chargers

– Hybrid Solar Chargers

By Product Type

– Solar Trickle Charger

– Clamshell Solar Charger

– Folding Solar Charger

– Backpacks Solar Charger

By End User

– Individual Consumers

– Military Application

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Philips Electronics

– Cobra Electronics

– SolarTab

– Poweradd

– Solio

– Solar Frontier

– Goal Zero

– Anker

– Suntrica

– empo-NI

– Others Major and Niche Players

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/portable-solar-charger-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered

3. Market Overview

3.1. Overview and Definition

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Geographic Regions Definition

3.1.3. Portable Solar Charger Definition

3.2. Industry Development

3.3. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Portable Solar Charger Market

5. Trends in Global Portable Solar Charger Market

6. Global Portable Solar Charger Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

7. Global Portable Solar Charger Market Segmentation Analysis, By Panel Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. BPS Analysis by Panel Type

7.3. Market Attractiveness by Panel Type

7.4. Mono-Crystalline Solar Chargers Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

7.5. Poly-Crystalline Solar Chargers Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

7.6. Amorphous Solar Chargers Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

7.7. Hybrid Solar Chargers Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8. Global Portable Solar Charger Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. BPS Analysis by Product Type

8.3. Market Attractiveness by Product Type

8.4. Solar Trickle Charger Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.5. Clamshell Solar Charger Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.6. Folding Solar Charger Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.7. Backpacks Solar Charger Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Portable Solar Charger Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. BPS Analysis by End User

9.3. Market Attractiveness by End User

9.4. Individual Consumers Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Military Application Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.6. Others Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Geographical Analysis

10.1. North America Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.1.1. By Panel Type

10.1.1.1. Introduction

10.1.1.2. BPS Analysis by Panel Type

10.1.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Panel Type

10.1.1.4. Mono-Crystalline Solar Chargers Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.1.1.5. Poly-Crystalline Solar Chargers Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.1.1.6. Amorphous Solar Chargers Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.1.1.7. Hybrid Solar Chargers Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.1.2. By Product Type

10.1.2.1. Introduction

10.1.2.2. BPS Analysis by Product Type

10.1.2.3. Market Attractiveness by Product Type

10.1.2.4. Solar Trickle Charger Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.1.2.5. Clamshell Solar Charger Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.1.2.6. Folding Solar Charger Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.1.2.7. Backpacks Solar Charger Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.1.3. By End User

10.1.3.1. Introduction

10.1.3.2. BPS Analysis by End User

10.1.3.3. Market Attractiveness by End User

10.1.3.4. Individual Consumers Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.1.3.5. Military Application Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.1.3.6. Others Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.1.4. By Country

10.1.4.1. Introduction

10.1.4.2. BPS Analysis by Country

10.1.4.3. Market Attractiveness by Country

10.1.4.4. U.S. Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.1.4.5. Canada Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2. Europe Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1. By Panel Type

10.2.1.1. Introduction

10.2.1.2. BPS Analysis by Panel Type

10.2.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Panel Type

10.2.1.4. Mono-Crystalline Solar Chargers Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1.5. Poly-Crystalline Solar Chargers Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1.6. Amorphous Solar Chargers Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1.7. Hybrid Solar Chargers Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.2. By Product Type

10.2.2.1. Introduction

10.2.2.2. BPS Analysis by Product Type

10.2.2.3. Market Attractiveness by Product Type

10.2.2.4. Solar Trickle Charger Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.2.5. Clamshell Solar Charger Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.2.6. Folding Solar Charger Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.2.7. Backpacks Solar Charger Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.3. By End User

10.2.3.1. Introduction

10.2.3.2. BPS Analysis by End User

10.2.3.3. Market Attractiveness by End User

10.2.3.4. Individual Consumers Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.3.5. Military Application Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.3.6. Others Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3355



About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com