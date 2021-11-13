New Tactics of Prison Management Systems Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Prison Management Systems Market – By Product Type (Hardware Infrastructure, Surveillance Infrastructure, Access Control, Security Lighting, Software), By Services (Installation and Application Services, Training Services, Professional Services) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Prison Management Systems Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





The prison management systems market is likely to mask a CAGR of 5.9% during the projected period. Further, the market was calculated at USD 1769.0 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a notable valuation by the end of the forecast period. The prison management systems help to maintain the data records of all the prisons across a country to share a common database of the criminals. Prison management systems used for the high levels of security purposes to prevent escapes, attacks on inmates and staff, riots, suicides, and other forms of violence.

Further, these solutions are consisting of different advanced security equipment such as smart locks, video surveillance, intrusion detection, access control, alarms & notification, prisoner information management and biometric details such as photographs, facial expressions, thumb impressions, and others. The information generated through the above technologies then used for the identification of each prisoner according to the situation. This prison management system holds the potential to be used for security and safety purposes in the future.

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Over the years, an increasing number of prisons is one of the major factors that are encouraging the demand for prison management systems. The increasing advancement in technology in prison management system is automating the process for maintaining and tracking the day to day activities of any prison. Further, rising demand for advanced security equipment such as smart locks, alarm systems, biometric devices, video surveillance and others in various prison is expected to impel the growth of prison management systems across the globe.

Additionally, the government initiatives such as the development of advanced public security infrastructure, and prison infrastructure development projects are also encouraging the demand for prison management systems market. For instance, Goa government in India initiated prisons management systems (PRISMS) program, an effective ICT-enabled prison administration, and management system with the objective of providing an easy, effective and efficient system benefiting the prisoners and the concerned prison department. Besides this, the increasing usage of cloud-based online application services such as, the online application prison portal software (an Internet-based online portal, which allows responsibility is to take care of the proper maintenance of any prison) is increasing the demand for the prison management systems. Additionally, based on product notification for prison security is sub-segmented into video surveillance, intrusion detection, access control, alarms warning, and others. The video surveillance segment dominates the market as developing countries have started investing in public security infrastructure by using video surveillance. So, these factors are expected to boost the global prison management systems market in near future.

Region wise North America is the strongest region for the prison management systems market. As the advancements in technology and declining prices of cameras in the US and Canada are supporting the growth of the prison management systems market as compare to other countries. So, this factor is projected to drive the growth of the prison management systems market in the coming years. However, the high implementation and maintenance cost are the major factors hindering the growth of prison management systems market. Furthermore, the high cost of deploying prison management software is one of the major challenges in the market for prison management systems.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of prison management systems market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Hardware Infrastructure

– – – It Infrastructure

– – – – Server

– – – – Storage

– – – – Network Switch

– – – – Network Router

– – – – Others

– Surveillance Infrastructure

– – – Camera

– – – Monitors

– Access Control

– – – Biometric Reader

– – – Card-Based Reader

– – – Electronic Locks

– – – Alarms

– – – Others

– Security Lighting

– Software

– – – Prisoner Information Management

– – – Prisoner Document Management

– – – Prisoner Movement Management

– – – Prisoner Cash Management

By Services

– Installation and Application Services

– Training Services

– Professional Services

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as,

– Montgomery Technology Inc

– Axis Communications AB

– Bosch Security and Safety Systems

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Spillman Technologies Inc.

– Huawei Technologies Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– NEC Corporation.

– Thales Group

– Tyler Technologies Inc.

– Others Prominent players

