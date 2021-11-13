New Tactics of Sic & GaN power semiconductor Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor Market – By Application (Power Supplies, UPS, Hybrid & Electric Vehicles, HEV Charging Infrastructure, Industrial Motor Drives, PV Inverters, Military & Aerospace, Other Applications) and Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Sic & GaN power semiconductor Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





The Global Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 25%over the forecast period to reach at a valuation of USD 2.7 Billion by the end of forecast period. Factors such as wide range applications of Sic & GaN power semiconductors and others are fueling the growth of global Sic & GaN power semiconductor market across all regions. Further, Sic & GaN power semiconductors find great application possibilities in power supply and electric vehicles owing to their great material properties. Hence, increasing sale of electric & hybrid vehicles is a key reason that is expected to strongly support the growth of Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor Market globally.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Application

– Power Supplies

– UPS

– Hybrid & Electric Vehicles

– HEV Charging Infrastructure

– Industrial Motor Drives

– PV Inverters

– Military & Aerospace

– Other Applications

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– VisIC Technologies Ltd

– Panasonic Corporation

– NXP Semiconductors N.V.

– GaN Systems Inc.

– Exagan S.A.S

– Navitas Semiconductor

– Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

– Raytheon Company

– Infineon Technologies

– Fuji Electric Systems Co., Ltd.

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor Market

3. Global Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

9.4. Power Supplies Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. UPS Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. Hybrid & Electric Vehicles Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.7. HEV Charging Infrastructure Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.8. Industrial Motor Drives Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.9. PV Inverters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.10. Military & Aerospace Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.11. Other Applications Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Geographical Analysis

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.2.1. By Application

10.2.1.1. Introduction

10.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.2.1.4. Power Supplies Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.2.1.5. UPS Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.2.1.6. Hybrid & Electric Vehicles Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.2.1.7. HEV Charging Infrastructure Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.2.1.8. Industrial Motor Drives Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.2.1.9. PV Inverters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.2.1.10. Military & Aerospace Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.2.1.11. Other Applications Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.2.2. By Country

10.2.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

10.2.2.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

10.2.2.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.2.2.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.1. By Application

10.3.1.1. Introduction

10.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.3.1.4. Power Supplies Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.1.5. UPS Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.1.6. Hybrid & Electric Vehicles Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.1.7. HEV Charging Infrastructure Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.1.8. Industrial Motor Drives Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.1.9. PV Inverters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.1.10. Military & Aerospace Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.1.11. Other Applications Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.2. By Country

10.3.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

10.3.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

10.3.2.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.2.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.2.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.2.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.2.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.2.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.2.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.1. By Application

10.4.1.1. Introduction

10.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.4.1.4. Power Supplies Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.1.5. UPS Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.1.6. Hybrid & Electric Vehicles Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.1.7. HEV Charging Infrastructure Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.1.8. Industrial Motor Drives Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.1.9. PV Inverters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.1.10. Military & Aerospace Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.1.11. Other Applications Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2. By Country

10.4.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

10.4.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

10.4.2.3. China Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2.4. India Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Latin America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.1. By Application

10.5.1.1. Introduction

10.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.5.1.4. Power Supplies Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.1.5. UPS Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.1.6. Hybrid & Electric Vehicles Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.1.7. HEV Charging Infrastructure Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.1.8. Industrial Motor Drives Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.1.9. PV Inverters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.1.10. Military & Aerospace Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.1.11. Other Applications Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.2. By Country

10.5.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

10.5.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

10.5.2.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.2.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.2.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.1. By Application

10.6.1.1. Introduction

10.6.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.6.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.6.1.4. Power Supplies Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.1.5. UPS Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.1.6. Hybrid & Electric Vehicles Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.1.7. HEV Charging Infrastructure Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.1.8. Industrial Motor Drives Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.1.9. PV Inverters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.1.10. Military & Aerospace Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.1.11. Other Applications Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.2. By Country

10.6.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

10.6.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

10.6.2.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.2.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.2.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.2.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue @…



