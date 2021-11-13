New Tactics of Smart Drone Services Market Opportunities in Upcoming years
A fresh report titled “Smart Drone Services Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Smart Drone Services Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
Smart Drone Services research provides a detailed analysis of its global market and provides useful insights to understand the reason behind the popularity of this emerging technology along with its advantages and challenges. The report covers detailed analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends as well as market structure. The report has been segregated on the basis of Material Type, Application, Maximum Take of Weight, Power Source and global regions. This research also provides an assessment of key industry giants and their strategies that helps them to succeed in business.
Report Features
This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 until 2023.
The report comes with various key features which includes:
- Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis
- Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis
- Market trend and forecast analysis
- Market segment trend and forecast upto 2023
- Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others
- Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis
- Emerging industry trends
- Growth opportunities for the existing and new players
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Smart Drone Services Market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Type
– Fixed-Wing Drones
– Rotary-Wing Drones
– Hybrid/Transitional Drones
By Application
– Military
– Civil & Commercial
– Homeland Security
– Consumer
By Maximum Take Of Weight
– <5 Kilograms
– 5-25 Kilograms
– 25-150 Kilograms
By Power Source
– Lithium-Ion
– Solar Cell
– Fuel Cell
– Hybrid Cell
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
This study also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape for the year 2018. Key players profiled in the report includes Draganfly Innovations Inc., Yamaha Motor Company, AeroVironment Inc., Microdrones, Xaircraft UAV, Intel (AscTec), 3DR, DJI, Parrot SA and Others Major & Niche Key Players.
Table of [email protected]
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Smart Drone Services Market
3. Global Smart Drone Services Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Smart Drone Services Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Smart Drone Services Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Smart Drone Services Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
9.4. Fixed-Wing Drones
9.5. Rotary-Wing Drones
9.6. Hybrid/Transitional Drones
10. Global Smart Drone Services Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
10.4. Military
10.5. Civil & Commercial
10.6. Homeland Security
10.7. Consumer
11. Global Smart Drone Services Market Segmentation Analysis, By Maximum Take of Weight
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Maximum Take of Weight
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Maximum Take of Weight
11.4. <5 Kilograms
11.5. 5-25 Kilograms
11.6. 25-150 Kilograms
12. Global Smart Drone Services Market Segmentation Analysis, By Power Source
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Power Source
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Power Source
12.4. Lithium-Ion
12.5. Solar Cell
12.6. Fuel Cell
12.7. Hybrid Cell
13. Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Smart Drone Services Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023
13.2.1. By Type
13.2.2. By Application
13.2.3. By Maximum Take of Weight
13.2.4. By Power Source
13.2.5. By Country
13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Maximum Take of Weight
13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Maximum Take of Weight
13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million 2017-2023
13.3. Europe Smart Drone Services Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023
13.3.1. By Type
13.3.2. By Application
13.3.3. By Maximum Take of Weight
13.3.4. By Power Source
13.3.5. By Country
13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
Continue…
