New Tactics of Smart Speaker Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Smart Speaker Market – By Intelligent Virtual Assistant (Google Assistant, Alexa, Siri, Cortana, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Offline Stores), By End Use (Personal, Commercial), By Price Range (Low, Medium, High) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Smart Speaker Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





The global smart speaker market accounted for USD XX.X Million in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023.

Factor such as growing demand for smart home devices and increase in usage of smart devices among the younger generation is expected to positively impact the growth of the global smart speaker market in the upcoming years. Further, rising consumer preference for technologically advanced products is also one of the major factors behind the growth of the global smart speaker market.

The increasing need for safety, security, & convenience and growing demand for energy-saving products & solutions are anticipated to drive the growth of the global smart speaker market in the upcoming years. Moreover, inclination towards advanced technological products among the millennials is projected to intensify the growth of the global smart speaker market.

However, issues related to the connectivity range and high cost of the product are likely to hamper the growth of the global smart speaker market in the upcoming years.

Regional Outlook:

In terms of geography, the smart speaker market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to account for the highest percentage of market share in the overall smart speaker market over the forecasted period. Rising demand for the IoT (Internet-of-Things)-enabled services and wireless devices are envisioned to drive the growth of North America smart speaker market in the upcoming years. In addition to this, growing consumer inclination towards convenience goods in the North America region is anticipated to intensify the growth of smart speaker market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of smart speaker market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Intelligent Virtual Assistant

– Google Assistant

– Alexa

– Siri

– Cortana

– Others (AliGenie, SKT NUGU, Xiaomi Al Assistant, Naver Clova, DuerOS, and Kakao)

By Distribution Channel

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

By End Use

– Personal

– Commercial

By Price Range

– Low

– Medium

– High

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Amazon Inc.

– Apple Inc.

– Bose Corporation

– Sonos, Inc.

– Google Inc.

– Baidu, Inc.

– Plantronics, Inc.

– Sony Corporation

– SK Telecom

– Harman International Industries, Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Smart Speaker Market

3. Global Smart Speaker Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Smart Speaker Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Smart Speaker Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Smart Speaker Market Segmentation Analysis, By Intelligent Virtual Assistant

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Intelligent Virtual Assistant

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Intelligent Virtual Assistant

10.4. Google Assistant Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Alexa Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Siri Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.7. Cortana Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.8. Others Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Smart Speaker Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.4. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global Smart Speaker Market Segmentation Analysis, By End Use

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use

12.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use

12.4. Personal Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Global Smart Speaker Market Segmentation Analysis, By Price Range

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range

13.4. Low Price Range Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5. Medium Price Range Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6. High Price Range Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1. By Intelligent Virtual Assistant

14.2.1.1. Introduction

14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Intelligent Virtual Assistant

14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Intelligent Virtual Assistant

14.2.1.4. Google Assistant Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1.5. Alexa Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1.6. Siri Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1.7. Cortana Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1.8. Others Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.2. By Distribution Channel

14.2.2.1. Introduction

14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

14.2.2.4. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.2.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue @…



