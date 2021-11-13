New Tactics of Video Streaming Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Video Streaming Market – By Revenue Model (Subscription, Pay Per View, Premium Purchases, Advertisement Based), By Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming, Video on Demand), By End-User (Residential sector, Media & Broadcasters, Retail & Ecommerce, Education, IT and Telecommunication, Commercial sector) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Video Streaming Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





The global Video Streaming market is anticipated to reach to a market valuation of USD 128.8 billion by the end of forecasted period by recording a CAGR of 20.3%. Video Streaming is a type of media streaming which allows a video to be viewed online without being downloaded on an electronic device such as, computers & laptops, smartphones and other devices. Moreover, the Video Streaming works on data streaming principles, and this data streams depends on various factors, such as, bandwidth, speed rate, network connectivity, and others. The Video Streaming makes the technology more promising & creating opportunities for the IT (information technology) and telecommunication industries.

Growing adoption of smartphones with high speed of internet technologies such as, 4G and LTE (long term evolution) is boosting the market growth of global Video Streaming. Government initiatives to promote Video Streaming is one of the major factors that are positively influencing the growth of the global Video Streaming market. Live streaming helps governments to share their message directly from the streaming source to create a direct link between representatives and their audience. Besides this, rising adoption of smart devices and growing investments in data rates technologies are the key factors stimulating the growth of the global Video Streaming market. Moreover, rising demand for devices that can support digital media are helping consumers to access media content anywhere across the globe.

Furthermore, the development of 5G telecommunication technology due to increasing demand for fastest data speed rate is expected to play a significant role in accelerating the adoption of global Video Streaming market in the coming years. Additionally, the IT & telecommunication segment is anticipated to contribute toward the growth of the market as the number of telecommunication subscribers is increasing. Beside this, the online video viewing habits such as, you-tube, Netflix, Amazon Instant, iTunes and others are evolving rapidly around the globe, especially among the younger audience has resulted in increasing growth of global Video Streaming market outfits.

Based on industry, the Video Streaming market is segmented into residential and commercial industries. The commercial industry dominates the market in corporate training and education sector are anticipated to drive the demand for the global Video Streaming market in near future. Moreover, in terms of region, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fast-growing market for global Video Streaming during the forecast period. Moreover, the China is projected to grow in Video Streaming market due to increased number of internet users and high investments in streaming video platforms as compare to other countries. This factor is projected to drive the growth of global Video Streaming market in coming years. However, the high implementation cost of streaming solutions is restraining the adoption among various organizations.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Video Streaming market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Revenue Model

– Subscription

– Pay Per View

– Premium Purchases

– Advertisement Based

By Streaming Type

– Live Video Streaming

– Video on Demand

By End-User

– Residential sector

– Media & Broadcasters

– Retail & Ecommerce

– Education

– IT and Telecommunication

– – – Healthcare

– – – Government

– – – Others

– Commercial sector

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Brightcove Inc.

– Netflix Inc.

– Limelight Networks

– Haivision Inc.

– Google LLC

– IBM Corporation

– Kaltura Inc.

– Amazon Inc.

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Akamai Technologies Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Video Streaming Market

3. Global Video Streaming Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Video Streaming Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Video Streaming Market Value (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Video Streaming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Revenue Model

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Revenue Model

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Revenue Model

10.4. Subscription Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

10.5. Pay Per View Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

10.6. Premium Purchases Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

10.7. Advertisement Based Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

11. Global Video Streaming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Streaming Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Streaming Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Streaming Type

11.4. Live Video Streaming Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.5. Video on Demand Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

12. Global Video Streaming Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

12.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.4. Residential sector Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

12.4.1. Media & Broadcasters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

12.4.2. Retail & Ecommerce Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

12.4.3. Education Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

12.4.4. IT and Telecommunication Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

12.4.5. Healthcare Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

12.4.6. Government Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

12.4.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

12.5. Commercial sector Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Revenue Model

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Revenue Model

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Revenue Model

13.2.1.4. Subscription Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Pay Per View Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.1.6. Premium Purchases Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.1.7. Advertisement Based Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Streaming Type

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Streaming Type

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Streaming Type

13.2.2.4. Live Video Streaming Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Video on Demand Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.3. By End-User

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

13.2.3.4. Residential sector Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.3.4.1. Media & Broadcasters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.3.4.2. Retail & Ecommerce Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.3.4.3. Education Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.3.4.4. IT and Telecommunication Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.3.4.5. Healthcare Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.3.4.6. Government Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.3.4.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Commercial sector Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.4. By Country

13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Revenue Model

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Revenue Model

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Revenue Model

13.3.1.4. Subscription Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.1.5. Pay Per View Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.1.6. Premium Purchases Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.1.7. Advertisement Based Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.2. By Streaming Type

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Streaming Type

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Streaming Type

13.3.2.4. Live Video Streaming Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

13.3.2.5. Video on Demand Market Value (USD Million) Forecast, 2017-2023

Continue @…



