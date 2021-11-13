New Technology Developments in Smart Electric Meter Market to Grow during Forecast year 2018-2023

A fresh report titled “Smart Electric Meter Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Smart Electric Meter Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Smart Electric Meter research provides a detailed analysis of its global market and provides useful insights to understand the reason behind the popularity of this emerging technology along with its advantages and challenges. The report covers detailed analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends as well as market structure. The report has been segregated on the basis of Phase, Communication Technology, End-User and global regions. This research also provides an assessment of key industry giants and their strategies that helps them to succeed in business.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 until 2023.

The report comes with various key features which includes:

Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis

Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast upto 2023

Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others

Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis

Emerging industry trends

Growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Smart Electric Meter Market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Phase

– Single Phase

– Three Phase

By Communication Technology

– Power Line Communication

– Cellular

– Radio Frequency

By End-User

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape for the year 2019. Key players profiled in the report includes Honeywell, Siemens, Jiangsu Linyang, Landis+Gyr, Itron, Iskraemeco, Schneider Electric, Networked Energy Services, Holley Metering, Genus Power Infrastructure etc and Others Major & Niche Key Players

Table of Contents

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Smart Electric Meter Market

3. Global Smart Electric Meter Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Smart Electric Meter Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Smart Electric Meter Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Smart Electric Meter Market Segmentation Analysis, By Phase

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Phase

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Phase

9.4. Single Phase

9.5. Three Phase

10. Global Smart Electric Meter Market Segmentation Analysis, By Communication Technology

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Communication Technology

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Communication Technology

10.4. Power Line Communication

10.5. Cellular

10.6. Radio Frequency

11. Global Smart Electric Meter Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

11.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

11.4. Residential

11.5. Commercial

11.6. Industrial

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Smart Electric Meter Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Phase

12.2.2. By Communication Technology

12.2.3. By End-User

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Smart Electric Meter Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Phase

12.3.2. By Communication Technology

12.3.3. By End-User

12.3.4. By Country

12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4. Asia Pacific Smart Electric Meter Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1. By Phase

12.4.2. By Communication Technology

12.4.3. By End-User

12.4.4. By Country

12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.4.4.3. China Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.4. India Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023

12.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.5. Latin America Smart Electric Meter Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.5.1. By Phase

12.5.2. By Communication Technology

12.5.3. By End-User

12.5.4. By Country

12.5.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.5.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.5.4.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.5.4.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.5.4.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023

12.6. Middle East & Africa Smart Electric Meter Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.6.1. By Phase

12.6.2. By Communication Technology

12.6.3. By End-User

12.6.4. By Geography

12.6.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

12.6.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

12.6.4.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.6.4.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.6.4.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.6.4.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

Continue…

