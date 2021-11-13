Nutrition Lipid Market Industry research, Size, Share, Trends and Future Growth Predictions till 2027 – Nordic Naturals, Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Pelagia AS, Pharma Marine AS, Polaris

The global nutrition lipid market accounted to US$ 7,443.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 16,429.6 Mn by 2027.



The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global nutrition lipid market. The growth of nutrition lipid market in this region is primarily attributed to the rising spending on nutrient-enriched functional foods as well as supplements. Moreover, the criticality of the nutrition lipids in infant food in APAC is unparalleled and therefore generates remarkable demand for omega-3 produces. Rising awareness related to the importance and health benefits of nutrition lipid among the consumers is the main driver for the growth of nutrition lipid market in the region. This would influence the nutrition lipid market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing spending power among the consumers is the major factor that provides a lucrative growth opportunity for the nutrition lipid market players.

Under application segment, the dietary supplements and Nutraceutical is the leading segment. Lipid plays an important role in the absorption of essential vitamins such as A, D, and E, energy storage, and cell signaling. It has wide applications in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care industries. The dietary supplements and nutraceutical segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share due to the demand for better nutritional value in daily diet. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, intake of dietary supplements as products which contain dietary ingredient such as vitamin, mineral, and others enables better ingestion. The dietary supplements are expected at reducing the risk of chronic diseases and improve the nutritional value in daily diet. The composition of dietary supplements and nutraceuticals improves overall health. As consumers around the globe are more aware of the benefits offered by dietary supplements and nutraceuticals, it is expected to increase the demand of the global nutrition lipid market.

