Ocean Power Market to Set Prodigious Growth

Global (United States, European Union and China) Ocean Power Market Research Report 2019-2025

Ocean energy (also sometimes referred to as marine energy, marine power, or hydrokinetic energy) refers to the energy carried by ocean waves, tides, salinity, and ocean temperature differences. The movement of water in the world’s oceans creates a vast store of kinetic energy, or energy in motion. This energy can be harnessed to generate electricity to power homes, transport and industries.

The burning of coal causes carbon dioxide emission, which has a major impact on the environment. However, it is one of the most commonly used sources for baseload power due to its low cost and easy availability. Governments across the world are adopting renewable energy to regulate carbon dioxide emissions to decarbonize the power system. The growing environmental concerns have forced countries to adopt a diversified energy mix by increasing the share of low/no carbon sources, such as wind, solar, geothermal, and ocean power.

Ocean energy has the potential to play a significant role in the future energy system, whilst contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions and stimulating economic growth in coastal and remote areas. Ocean energy has attracted increasing interest, particularly in the EU, which is currently at the forefront of ocean energy development.

In 2019, the market size of Ocean Power is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ocean Power.

This report studies the global market size of Ocean Power, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Ocean Power production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019

The major manufacturers covered in this report

ANDRITZ HYDRO Hammerfest

Atlantis Resources

Ocean Power Technologies

OpenHydro

Seabased

Wello Oy

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market Segment by Product Type

Tidal power

Wave power

Market Segment by Application

Residential

Industrial

Transport

Others

