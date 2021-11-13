Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market to Witness Huge Growth
Oligonucleotide synthesis is the chemical synthesis of relatively short fragments of nucleic acids with defined chemical structure (sequence). The technique is extremely useful in current laboratory practice because it provides a rapid and inexpensive access to custom-made oligonucleotides of the desired sequence.
Oligonucleotides find a variety of applications in molecular biology and medicine. They are most commonly used as antisense oligonucleotides, small interfering RNA, primers for DNA sequencing and amplification, probes for detecting complementary DNA or RNA via molecular hybridization, tools for the targeted introduction of mutations and restriction sites, and for the synthesis of artificial genes.
In 2018, the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025
Segment by Regions
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Synthesized Oligonucleotides
Reagents
Equipment
Market segment by Application, split into
PCR
DNA
RNAi
Research
Therapeutic
