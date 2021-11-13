Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Size Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2028

Rationalization of Scale and Flexible Capacity Model to Drive the Growth of the Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market in North America

The U.S.-based pharmaceutical companies incur high cost for research and development of new chemical entities. These efforts to increase the research capabilities have led to mergers, which ensure the required production capacity for new chemical entities (NCEs). However, this rationalization approach is also extending outsourcing of primary (API) and secondary (formulation) manufacturing. Outsourcing of secondary manufacturing of branded products also results in approximately 40% to 60% cost saving to the innovator company. Other than cost saving, innovator companies are also looking on to scale-up operations. On the other hand, oral solid dosage contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are trying to integrate themselves into the value chain of pharmaceutical companies. CMOs are building dedicated facilities or capacities for pharma companies, who prefer not to build it themselves. This new model of sharing construction, operations, technologies & functions and building groundwork for long-term manufacturing partnerships is expected to drive the growth of oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market in North America.

High Supplier Switching Cost Expected to be the Major Challenge in the Growth of the Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market

In oral solid dosage contract manufacturing, information such as product formula has to be transferred from client (innovator) companies to suppliers (CMOs). This involves the risk related to data confidentiality and exclusivity. Manufacturing of finished dosage form is typically based on short-term contracts with service providers and there are chances that the service provider may become a competitor once the contract ends. Moreover, the buyers have to pay high switching cost to the service providers due to need for compatibility with the manufacturing equipment required. This is expected to limit the growth of global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market.

Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Organizations Continue to Differentiate Their Offerings in the Highly Fragmented Marketplace

Due to highly fragmented nature of the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market, CMOs need to seek out new ways to differentiate their services from competitors and provide value-added services. Oral solid dosage contract manufacturing organizations are facing enormous pressure to achieve financial results and profits due to many reasons such as under-used supply chain, challenges to meet regulatory standards, etc. Oral solid dosage contract manufacturing organizations are competing for the same customers in an environment of increasing margin pressure and competition from new entrants. Majority of CMOs are looking to offset the differentiation through transforming from CMOs to CDMOs.

Consolidation of Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market to Provide One-stop-shop

In the last decade, the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market has seen number of mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in July 2017, Lonza completed the acquisition of Capsugel LLC, which made the company a leading integrated service provider to the pharmaceutical companies. Most of the companies have grown by acquiring manufacturing plants, which are no longer strategic to the pharmaceutical companies. Despite of this, the global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is extremely fragmented and has large number of small CMOs. Consolidation will help the pharma companies to access all their formulation or drug development related activities at one-stop-shop.

Competitive Landscape

This section of the report features profiles of the key players operating in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market based on their market shares, differential strategies, service offerings, production capacity & production bases, and company dashboard. Examples of some of the key players featured in global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market report include Recipharm AB, AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, Patheon N.V., Catalent Inc., NextPharma, Capsugel (Lonza Group AG), Aurobindo Pharma Limited (AuroSource), Siegfried AG, Piramal Pharma Solutions, and CordenPharma, among others.

Definition

Oral solid dosage contract manufacturing includes services that provide third-party manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral solid dosage formulations including tablets, capsules, powders & granules, and lozenges, among others.

About the Report

The company conducted a research study on the global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market for the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the business opportunities prevailing in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market along with insights on the market dynamics, market trend and opportunities, regulatory scenario, and others. The report elaborates the macroeconomic factors influencing the dynamics of oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market and its futuristic potential.

Segmentation

For the better understanding of readers, the report on oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market provides salient information about oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market in the most comprehensive manner. The oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is segmented based on geography, dosage forms, and end users/customers, to analyze the segment-wise growth of the market. Based on geography, the global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is segmented into seven regions – North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). By dosage form, the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is segmented into five dosage forms, viz., tablets (further sub-segmented in to immediate release, modified release, chewable tablets, effervescent tablets etc.), capsules (further sub-segmented in to hard gelatin capsules and softgels), powders & granules, lozenges & pastilles, gummies etc. Based on end users/customers, the global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is segmented into big pharma or Biotech companies, small & medium-size pharma or biotech companies, emerging or virtual pharma companies and nutraceutical companies.

Additional Questions Answered

Some of the additional questions addressed in this report on the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market-

What is the revenue potential of the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market across regions of North America and Europe?

Who are the key players and their service portfolio and strategy in oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market?

What are major challenges influencing the growth of oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market?

What are major trends in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market?

What are the production capacities of key players in oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market?

Research Methodology

The oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market has been estimated based on market share analysis. The market was first calculated based on manufacturer annual sales for oral solid dosage contract manufacturing activities in different region/countries. The oral solid dosage contract manufacturing volume was estimated based on the demand from end users/customers, i.e., pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Overall consumption of each dosage form (tablets, capsules, powders) in terms of volume was tracked for each country. We then identified the percentage share of in-house vs. outsourced manufacturing for each dosage form for each country. Followed by this, we identified the percentage split for each drug release pattern for each dosage form. Regional data was then accumulated from countries mapped in above exercise as per the scope of the study. Overall market volume is aggregated from the data collected in above exercise in each geography