Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecast To 2026

Over the years, the prevalence of ulcerative colitis and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is increasing, especially among the geriatric population. According to the United Ostomy Association in 1998, average age of the patients living with colostomy was 70.6 years, an ileostomy was 67.8 years, and urostomy was 66.6 years. Using these statistics, the average age of a patient in the U.S. with an ostomy is 68.3 years. These diseases are common in developed economies, particularly in the urban areas. During and after the surgery, ostomy drainage bags are used to control incontinence and discharge the wastes. Thus, the growing geriatric population is projected to drive the growth of the ostomy drainage bags market.

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and Renal Dystrophy

With the increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and renal dystrophy, the demand for ostomy surgeries is increasing. In 2015, it was reported that 1.3% of U.S. adults (i.e., 3 million) were diagnosed with IBD (either Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis), in which ostomy drainage bags play a crucial role. Additionally, the growing adoption of cecostomy, ascending, loop, and double barrel has increased the use of ostomy drainage bags for waste removal pre- and post-surgeries. Usage of ostomy drainage bags ensure speedy recovery and timely diagnosis of both IBD and ulcerative colitis. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the ostomy drainage market during the forecast period.

Growing Investments by Manufacturers for Product Innovation and Development

Due to increasing demand for ostomy, healthcare providers and patient care centers are making efforts to increase their potential in providing ostomy care to the patients. Also, the manufacturers are indulging in innovation and advancement, and also keeping a constant supply of medical accessories, including ostomy drainage bags. A cycle of innovation of ostomy pouching systems appeared until early-to mid-1950s, which transformed the life of the patients. A decade later, ostomy management took a forward leap when ConvaTec introduced a two-piece pouching system with a low-profile body-side Stomahesive wafer incorporating a snap-lock flange. Over the years, many research works based on feedback from people battling with ostomy complications have prompted to develop advanced versions of two-piece coupling systems.

Substantial Penetration of Leading Manufacturers

This section of the report features profiles of key players operating in the ostomy drainage bags market based on their market shares, differential strategies, ostomy drainage bags product offerings, marketing approach and company dashboard. Examples of some of the key players featured in this report include Alcare Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Group, ConvaTec Group PLC, and Hollister Incorporated, and Torbot Group, Inc., among others.

The key manufacturers of ostomy drainage bags are focusing on innovative marketing strategies to increase both their product portfolio as well as geographical presence. The company’s manufacturing ostomy drainage bags are focused on pricing strategies in order to lead in the market for ostomy drainage bags. Some other key market strategies followed by ostomy drainage bags manufacturers include lucrative discounts, strong distribution network for consumables and equipment, partnering with local as well as global retailers, and long-term partnerships with ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, hospitals and other distributor channels.

Market Definition

A colostomy is a lifesaving surgery, enabling a person to enjoy a full range of activities even while having stoma or wearing a drainage bag. The drainage bags are used for management of discharges from colostomy, which are semi-solid, unpredictable and contain some digestive enzymes. They are made of disposable materials and are designed to be worn either once or multiple times.

About the Report

PMR conducted a research study on the ostomy drainage bags market for the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the business opportunities prevailing in the ostomy drainage bags market along with insights on the ostomy drainage bags, trend, device prices and awareness level for ostomy drainage bags market competition. The report elaborates the macroeconomic factors influencing the dynamics of ostomy drainage bags market and its futuristic potential.

Segmentation

The report offers a comprehensive taxonomy of ostomy drainage bags market based on product type, end user, modality and region. Based on product type, the ostomy drainage bags market is segmented into colostomy, ileostomy and urostomy drainage bags. The ostomy drainage bags market based on modality can be classified into single and multi-use. These ostomy drainage bags are used by hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics and home care settings. The ostomy drainage bags market has been analyzed across regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and MEA.

Additional Questions Answered

Some of the additional questions addressed in this report on ostomy drainage bags market-

What are the revenue potential of ostomy drainage bags market across North America and Europe?

Who are the key competitors and what are their portfolios in the ostomy drainage bags market?

What are major challenges influencing the growth of the ostomy drainage bags market?

How intervention from regulatory authority is shaping the ostomy drainage bags market growth?

Research Methodology

The ostomy drainage bags market has been estimated based on supply-demand approach. The market was first calculated based on different ostomy drainage bags percentage usage conducted in different region/countries. The test percentage estimated based on product usage in top 20 countries globally. Other qualitative factors analyzed during market value estimation include awareness level of usage of ostomy bags, IBD and trauma treatment. This information was further validated with rigorous primary research (including interviews, surveys, in-person interactions, and viewpoints of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (including verified paid sources, authentic trade journals, and resourceful databases). The research study on ostomy drainage bags market also includes top trends and macro as well as micro-economic factors shaping the ostomy drainage bags market. With this approach, the report on ostomy drainage bags market anticipates the industry attractiveness of every major segment in the ostomy drainage bags market over the forecast period.