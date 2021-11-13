Pico Projector Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Industry Forecast 2017-2023 | Key Players – Texas Instruments, MicroVision, Aaxa Technologies, Celluon, Miroir USA

Pico projector is a compact hardware device, which is designed to project the contents from the different devices such as camera, tablet, smartphone, and more onto a wall or any flat surface. The pico projectors are the small battery powered projectors, which can be as small as a mobile phone or might be smaller than smart phone. In addition, pico projector can also be embedded inside mobile devices, such as personal digital assistance (PDA), video players, mobile phones, and digital cameras.

These are compact and flexible in nature that boost the market. In addition, different advancements in technologies also supplement the growth of the market. However, low brightness, and short battery backup of the pico projector hampers this stated growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for the consumer electronics, and increase in disposable income of people is expected to present numerous opportunities for market expansion.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Texas Instruments, Inc.

MicroVision, Inc

Aaxa Technologies, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Optoma Technology Corp.

Syndiant

ZTE Corporation

Celluon, Inc.

Miroir USA

The pico projector market is segmented into technology, product, applications, compatibility, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into digital light processing (DLP), laser beam steering, holographic laser projection, and liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS). Based on product, it is divided into embedded, non-embedded/standalone, and USB. The applications discussed in this study include consumer electronics, business and education, and others. The compatibility segment includes laptop/desktop, smartphones, digital camera, portable media players, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are Texas Instruments, Inc., MicroVision, Inc, Aaxa Technologies, Inc., LG Electronics, Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Optoma Technology Corp., Syndiant, ZTE Corporation, Celluon, Inc., and Miroir USA.

