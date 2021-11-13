Pipeline Safety Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

The pipelines are underground systems for transporting gas and liquids. A pipeline is although safe and reliable means for transportation of gas and oil, yet improper handling may have adverse impacts on the environment and human health. Pipeline safety is therefore crucial to safer operations of pipeline and to avoid the risk of leakage and other potential threats. Various software and solutions have been developed to maintain safety records such as instrument monitoring, surveillance, maintenance and testing programs. The pipeline safety market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing investments by oil and gas companies for infrastructure and network protection. Moreover, the expansion of refineries and drilling sites may further lead to the growth of the pipeline safety market. However, growing incidents of cyber-attacks and online hacking affecting the industrial control system is likely to hamper the growth of the pipeline safety market. On the other hand, safety regulations and mandatory standards by the government are expected to showcase growth opportunities for the pipeline safety market during the forecast period.

The “Global Pipeline Safety Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of pipeline safety market with detailed market segmentation by service, solution, application and geography. The global pipeline safety market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pipeline safety market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1.ABB Group

2.Future Fibre Technologies

3.General Electric Company

4.Honeywell International

5.Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.Schneider Electric

7.Senstar Corporation

8.Siemens AG

9.Syrinix

10.Thales Group

The global pipeline safety market is segmented on the basis of service, solution and application. Based on service, the market is segmented as security, consulting and professional. On the basis of the solution, the market is segmented as real time monitoring, danger management systems, command and control systems, threat identification, real time leak detection, sensitivity and positional accuracy and others. The market on the basis of the application is classified as natural gas, crude oil, refined products and others. The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global pipeline safety market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The pipeline safety market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting pipeline safety market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the pipeline safety market in these regions.

