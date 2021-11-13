Precision Viticulture Market to 2027 – John Deere (US), Trimble (US), Topcon (Japan), Deveron UAS (Canada), and TeeJet Technologies (US)

Precision Viticulture Market is driven by an increase in demand for high-quality grapes, adoption of new technologies for maximize profitability and productivity, rising need for monitoring quality, maintaining spatial as well as inter-seasonal variability. On the other hand, lack of awareness, high dependency on conventional methods are limiting market growth. However, integration of agricultural software and hardware applications and increased usage of unmanned aerial vehicles, drones are creating opportunities for Precision Viticulture Market.

The “Global Precision Viticulture Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Precision Viticulture industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Precision Viticulture Market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Precision Viticulture Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Precision Viticulture Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. Aha Viticulture

2. Ateknea Solutions

3. Deere and Company

4. Deveron UAS

5. Groupe ICV

6. Teejet Technologies

7. TerraNIS

8. Topcon

9. TracMap Limited

10. Trimble Inc

The global Precision Viticulture Market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and product. Based on technology, the market is segmented as guidance systems, remote sensing, and variable rate technology. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into yield monitoring, field mapping, crop scouting, weather tracking & forecasting, irrigation management, inventory management, farm labor management, and financial management. Based on product the market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Precision Viticulture Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Precision Viticulture Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

